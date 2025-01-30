Among Many Other Disqualifications, RFK Jr. & Kash Patel Are Clearly Too Online
If Thursday's confirmation hearings revealed anything, it's that they both seem to spend a lot of time on weird online forums.Photo: Screenshot Politics
Between Donald Trump’s wildly offensive press conference about the deadly D.C. plane crash and not one but two off-the-rails confirmation hearings, chaos reigned across the Capitol on Thursday.
As the Senate held hearings for Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump’s pick for Health and Human Services secretary, and Kash Patel, Trump’s pick for FBI director, it became clear that these two men should be nowhere near the halls of power—I wouldn’t even trust either of them to moderate a Discord chat. If their hearings revealed anything, it’s that they both seem to spend a lot of time on weird Reddit forums—or, wherever the nefarious right-wingers are gathering these days.
Thursday marked day two of Kennedy’s confirmation hearings, and things devolved quickly. The hearing took a deeply upsetting turn as senators went back and forth over his debunked conspiracy theory that vaccines cause autism. Tearing up, Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH), who told the Senate that she’s the parent of a child with disabilities, said the now-retracted study erroneously linking vaccines and autism “rocked her world” and condemned any conspiracy theorizing on the matter.
Hassan: I am the proud mother of a young man with severe cerebral palsy and a day does not go by when I don’t think about what did I do when I was pregnant with him.. please do not suggest that anybody in this body doesn’t want to know what the cause of autism is. The problem… pic.twitter.com/dkcmW8wjTj
— Acyn (@Acyn) January 30, 2025
Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) surprised his colleagues and reporters when he repeatedly asked Kennedy to disavow the pseudoscience about vaccines and autism; Kennedy declined each time, saying he’ll do so when he sees definitive evidence that they don’t. Cassidy wrapped his questioning by saying he’s “struggling” with Kennedy’s nomination, warning that if vaccination rates drop and preventable deaths rise under the Trump administration, this will “cast a shadow” on Trump’s legacy.
“You call them anti-vaxxers, that’s not what they would call themselves. I would call them safe vaccine advocates,” RFK Jr. said at one point of the terminally online anti-vaxxers who have clearly guided his insane beliefs.
Cassidy could single-handedly derail the nomination by voting NO in committee. He hasn’t said how he would vote. https://t.co/vSRDg7uiFJ
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 30, 2025
