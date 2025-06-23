Girl Power! One of the U.S. Pilots Who Bombed Iran Was a Woman

If you spent Sunday doomscrolling over whether or not we’ve just entered World War III, then I hope this fun little factoid will encourage you to look on the bright side: At least one of the pilots who bombed Iran was a woman! So while Trump’s reckless decision to attack Iran might be one giant leap toward the annihilation of humanity, it’s one small step for gender equality. Progress!

On Saturday night, the U.S. attacked three Iranian nuclear sites, which Trump ordered without getting approval from Congress. I would have preferred that no one, man or woman, piloted the B-2 bombers, but leave it to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth—who does a great job always—to screw up his statement and call attention to it in the first place.

The detail came to light after Hegseth spoke during a press conference on Sunday, saying, “Our boys in those bombers are on their way home right now.” Both Fox News and the Associated Press confirmed that at least one of the pilots was female. So, while I appreciate the alliteration, Hegseth could have just said “pilots,” or even “warfighters,” which would have been awkward with the U.S. insisting this was not an act of war, but, in general, seems to be one of Hegseth’s favorite terms.