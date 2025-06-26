Pete Hegseth Would Prefer Reporters ‘Wave an American Flag’ Than Ask Him Questions

If there’s one thing about the Trump administration, they love a crash out. Trump regularly crashes out on Truth Social, Propaganda Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt regularly crashes out from behind the podium, and anti-immigration ghoul Stephen Miller regularly crashes out on TV. But on Thursday morning, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth delivered one of this administration’s top-five crash outs so far.

This week, someone leaked an initial classified assessment from the Defense Intelligence Agency about the U.S. attack on three of Iran’s nuclear sites over the weekend. The assessment said Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile was moved ahead of the strike, and that the attack only set back their nuclear program by a couple of months. Obviously, this goes against Trump’s multiple Truth Social posts insisting the attacks “obliterated” and “demolished” the sites.

As expected, Trump said the leak was fake and that all the news agencies that reported on the leak were also fake. His administration quickly fell in line; in statements on Wednesday, CIA Director John Ratcliffe and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard both agreed that yes, the leak was fake, and actually, the attacks destroyed Iran’s nuclear facilities and set the country’s nuclear program back “years.”

This brings us to Thursday morning, when Hegseth and Joint Chiefs Chair Gen. Dan Caine held a joint press conference about the attack to address the media’s questions. But neither Hegseth nor Caine offered any new information about the mission. Instead, Caine kept awkwardly looking to Hegseth to answer for him, which Hegseth was more than happy to do at every opportunity. The defense secretary scolded the media for not writing stories about “how hard it is to refuel in mid-air,” kept repeating Gabbard and Ratcliffe’s statements, and wished that reporters could just be patriotic when the U.S. drops bombs on another country.

“Because you, and I mean specifically you, the press, and you, the press core, because you cheer against Trump so hard, it’s like in your DNA and in your blood to cheer against Trump, because you want him not to be successful so bad, you have to cheer against the efficacy of these strikes,” Hegseth said at one point, adding that the press is taking “half truths, spun information, leaked information” to then “spin it, spin it in every way we can, to try and cause doubt and manipulate the public mind over whether or not our brave pilots were successful.” At least he said “pilots” and not “our boys” this time.

instead of doing critical coverage, Hegseth urges reporters to “Wave an American flag. Be proud of what we accomplished.” pic.twitter.com/nI4mSOpKCk — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 26, 2025