Tracy Morgan Leaves Knicks Game in Wheelchair Following Health Scare

Monday night’s Knicks game against the Miami Heat was delayed after a fan vomited on the court. That fan? Tracy Morgan. The comedian was sitting courtside at Madison Square Garden when he suddenly got sick and upchucked all over his feet, which, because he was sitting courtside, meant a little bit of the mess also got onto the court. Because while there may not be a rule saying dogs can’t play basketball, there certainly is a rule that says the players can’t play in puke. So the game was delayed for 10 minutes.

A photo shared on Twitter showed the comedian hunched over and being attended to by a friend. (Side note: maybe don’t take pictures of people vomiting to post on Twitter? Feels gross in more ways than one.) Morgan was then taken out of the stadium in a wheelchair, looking visibly distressed and holding a towel to his face. TMZ reports that some fans said he appeared to be suffering from a nosebleed on his way out.

“We hope everything’s good with Tracy Morgan,” Knicks shooting guard Josh Hart said after the game on Monday. “[An] avid, lifetime Knick fan so prayers go out to him and his health and safety.”

Luckily, on Tuesday, Morgan posted on Instagram that he was fine and it was just food poisoning.