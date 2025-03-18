Tracy Morgan Leaves Knicks Game in Wheelchair Following Health Scare

Monday night’s Knicks game against the Miami Heat was delayed after a fan vomited on the court. That fan? Tracy Morgan. The comedian was sitting courtside at Madison Square Garden when he suddenly got sick and upchucked all over his feet, which, because he was sitting courtside, meant a little bit of the mess also got onto the court. Because while there may not be a rule saying dogs can’t play basketball, there certainly is a rule that says the players can’t play in puke. So the game was delayed for 10 minutes.
A photo shared on Twitter showed the comedian hunched over and being attended to by a friend. (Side note: maybe don’t take pictures of people vomiting to post on Twitter? Feels gross in more ways than one.) Morgan was then taken out of the stadium in a wheelchair, looking visibly distressed and holding a towel to his face. TMZ reports that some fans said he appeared to be suffering from a nosebleed on his way out.
“We hope everything’s good with Tracy Morgan,” Knicks shooting guard Josh Hart said after the game on Monday. “[An] avid, lifetime Knick fan so prayers go out to him and his health and safety.”
Luckily, on Tuesday, Morgan posted on Instagram that he was fine and it was just food poisoning.
“Thank you for all your concern! I’m doing ok now and doctors say it was food poisoning,” he wrote along with a photo of him in the hospital. “More importantly, the Knicks are now 1-0 when I throw up on the court so maybe I’ll have to break it out again in the playoffs.”
This is far from the beloved comedian’s first health scare. Morgan underwent a kidney transplant in 2010, and in 2014, was critically injured in a six-car pileup on the New Jersey Turnpike, suffering a broken leg, broken ribs, and a traumatic brain injury. In 2016, he was able to return to the stage and deliver this all-time Saturday Night Live monologue.
Some may also remember that just last week, another national treasure, Jennifer Hudson, was injured while sitting courtside at a Knicks game after getting hit in the face with a rogue basketball, which knocked off her glasses. Luckily, her partner of three years, Common, was there to help comfort her after the embarrassing incident. But this does beg the question…what can be done to protect our courtside celebs? If people like Hudson and Morgan aren’t safe while sitting courtside at a Knicks game, are any of us safe anywhere? Something to think about.
Ten-minute vomit delay aside, the game resumed and the Knicks beat the Heat 116-95, so Tracey Morgan getting food poisoning and puking courtside might just be their new good luck charm.
- “I don’t want to be identified as being in this time and place with you. I’m doing my own thing.” – Scarlet Johansson on why she won’t take a picture with you. [Far Out]
- Dax Shepherd revealed in the latest episode of Armchair Expert that his 10-year-old daughter, Delta, has a more nuanced understanding of the sexual politics of Sabrina Carpenter’s “Juno.” [People]
- Jojo Siwa has done it again! (Though what “it” is remains unclear.) The singer dressed as a–best guess–giant keychain to walk the red carpet for the iHeartRadio awards Monday night. In a look that she says took five hours to complete. I believe her! [Page Six]
- Sapphics rejoice! Boygenius bandmates Lucy Darcus and Julien Baker have confirmed that they are dating! PopCrave announced the news by posting this image featuring a blurred-out Phoebe Bridgers prompting many to ask…surely there’s a photo of the two of them together? Like, there has to be…right? [Pop Crave]
- Rachel Zegler said…you want the original Snow White? I’ll give you the original Snow White. And guess what? The haters are still mad. [People]
- Hailey Bieber posted a cryptic IG story Monday amid rumors about her marriage and supposed feud with Selena Gomez. “People take the information they’re fed and they draw a picture of who you are. Most of the time it’s wrong.” Sage words. [Us Magazine]
- Kim Kardashian reportedly tried to get a judge to intervene in the release of Kanye West‘s new song, which features their daughter North, and, inexplicably, Diddy. Yikes. [TMZ]
