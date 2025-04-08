Mexico Says Billy McFarland Is Def Not Holding Fyre Festival in Mexico

The next Fyre Festival is quickly turning into…the next Fyre Festival. The event, which was supposedly going to take place May 30-June 2 in Isla Mujeres, Mexico, hit a snag in March when Mexico’s tourism board issued a statement saying: “We have no knowledge of this event, nor contact with any person or company about it. For us, this is an event that does not exist.” (I say the same thing about pretty much any event that’s taken place since the inauguration.) Ever the problem solver, Billy McFarland and his team then announced that the event would be moved to a different Mexican city, Playa Del Carmen, to which Playa Del Carmen said, “I think not.”

Last week, Playa Del Carmen’s government posted on social media to clarify that they would not, in fact, be holding the second iteration of an infamous festival that never paid its workers the first time around. “In light of rumors about an event called ‘Fyre 2,’ we inform you that no event with that name will be held in Playa del Carmen,” they wrote. “After a responsible review, there is no registration or planning in the municipality.”

This led McFarland, who went to jail in 2018 for multiple counts of fraud related to the first Fyre Fest, to fire up his Canva Pro skills and post a detailed “timeline” of all his interactions with Playa Del Carmen’s government since March 5, claiming that “all media reports suggesting our team has not been working with the government of PDC are simply inaccurate and based on misinformation.” And nobody knows inaccurate information like our boy Billy.