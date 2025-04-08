Mexico Says Billy McFarland Is Def Not Holding Fyre Festival in Mexico
The next Fyre Festival is quickly turning into…the next Fyre Festival. The event, which was supposedly going to take place May 30-June 2 in Isla Mujeres, Mexico, hit a snag in March when Mexico’s tourism board issued a statement saying: “We have no knowledge of this event, nor contact with any person or company about it. For us, this is an event that does not exist.” (I say the same thing about pretty much any event that’s taken place since the inauguration.) Ever the problem solver, Billy McFarland and his team then announced that the event would be moved to a different Mexican city, Playa Del Carmen, to which Playa Del Carmen said, “I think not.”
Last week, Playa Del Carmen’s government posted on social media to clarify that they would not, in fact, be holding the second iteration of an infamous festival that never paid its workers the first time around. “In light of rumors about an event called ‘Fyre 2,’ we inform you that no event with that name will be held in Playa del Carmen,” they wrote. “After a responsible review, there is no registration or planning in the municipality.”
This led McFarland, who went to jail in 2018 for multiple counts of fraud related to the first Fyre Fest, to fire up his Canva Pro skills and post a detailed “timeline” of all his interactions with Playa Del Carmen’s government since March 5, claiming that “all media reports suggesting our team has not been working with the government of PDC are simply inaccurate and based on misinformation.” And nobody knows inaccurate information like our boy Billy.
Unfortunately, the “receipts” McFarland posted did not sway the Mexican government, which probably has a lot of other things on their mind right now. (Girl, the tariffs!) Now, TMZ is reporting the organizers are scrambling, claiming the Mexican government “f****ed us” and that “political unrest between the U.S. and Mexico made it difficult to meet certain conditions.” (Like I said…the tariffs!)
Probably a bigger issue for the festival is that it’s supposedly one month away, and organizers have yet to announce a single artist. Even though they promised anyone who bought one of the available 2,000 tickets (which range in cost from $1,400 per person to $1.8 million for a group of eight) that they’d be treated to a lineup of 40 entertainers.
🔥 Important FYRE Festival Update pic.twitter.com/7B1sGrOnTd
— Billy McFarland (@pyrtbilly) March 30, 2025
But need I remind you of the lesson Ja Rule learned the hard way? Don’t believe Billy McFarland.
