Aw! The Kushners and Karlie Kloss Went on Vacation Together

See, there's hope for you and your shitty in-laws!

By Audra Heinrichs  |  April 24, 2025 | 10:07am
Photos: Getty Images CelebritiesDirt BagDirt Bag
Aw! The Kushners and Karlie Kloss Went on Vacation Together

Let’s recall 2019: Beychella forever altered the festival landscape; Euphoria premiered on HBO; U.S. Women’s Soccer won the Gold Cup; and Karlie Kloss gave an often-quoted interview to British Vogue about her in-laws, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump. Kloss, who is married to Kushner’s brother, Josh, and has long been known as a bleed-blue Democrat, was struggling to square her politics with her relationship to Jared and Ivanka amid Ivanka’s father’s first term in office (before his first impeachment).

Well, if you think opposing political views (and Ivanka’s truly demonic DNA) would be tough for a family to navigate, you clearly underestimate the dissociative capabilities (and medicine cabinets) of the rich, because guess who just went on vacation together? The Kushner couples and their kids!

This week, the Daily Mail published paparazzi photos of the Kushners surfing and frolicking on the beach with Gisele Bündchen (her hot jiu jitsu instructor-turned-child’s father is now Ivanka’s trainer). Before the photos, evidence of the trip was scant, apart from Ivanka’s Instagram, which very notably did not feature or mention her in-laws.

“Spending Passover and Easter week surrounded by the raw beauty of Costa Rica was a gift beyond words,” Ivanka wrote on Instagram. “Time slowed. We surfed under golden skies, zipped through the jungle canopy, leapt into cool waterfalls, read until the sun dipped low, and surrendered to stillness and deep sleep.” OK, Mary Oliver…

“But more than the adventure, this week was about reconnecting—with the Earth, with faith, and with one another,” she continued. Kloss, meanwhile, has yet to post about the trip. Huh!

This little getaway comes a few short years after Kloss told British Vogue it was “hard” to navigate a relationship with her in-laws. “I choose to focus on the values that I share with my husband, and those are the same liberal values that I was raised with and that have guided me throughout my life,” she said at the time.

Come January 6, the relationship between Kloss and her brother and sister-in-law got even more contentious. In response to the insurrection, Kloss tweeted: “Accepting the results of a legitimate democratic election is patriotic. Refusing to do so and inciting violence is antiAmerican.” When one reply urged her to “tell her sister-in-law and brother-[in]-law,” Kloss responded, “I’ve tried.”

In texts released by the House Select Committee investigating the insurrection, that tweet was a hot topic among Ivanka’s Chief of Staff, Julie Radford, and Trump’s former aid, Hope Hicks (remember her?). Hicks shared a screenshot of the tweets with Radford, who replied “Unreal” and “She just called me about it.” She, one has to presume, was Ivanka.

Family, am I right? Can’t live with ’em, can’t go on a lavish holiday without ’em.

  • Pete Davidson on his decision to remove all of his tattoos: “When I look in the mirror, I don’t want the reminder of, ‘Oh yeah, you were a fucking drug addict. Like, that’s why you have SpongeBob smoking a joint on your back.” [Page Six]
  • One day after Lorde‘s surprise performance that was kind of in Washington Square Park, her latest single in four years is here! [Pitchfork]
  • Penn Badgley remembered Michelle Trachtenberg on the latest episode of Call Her Daddy. [People]
  • Amid reports of its second iteration’s totally foreseeable issues, the entire Fyre Festival brand is now being sold by Billy McFarland. [TMZ]
  • Gwen Stefani claims her successful marriage to Blake Shelton is due to a “third party.” Unfortunately, said third party is just God. How is it possible that she was more likable when she was culturally appropriating? [Daily Mail]
  • Sydney Sweeney is “struggling to pull the plug” on her relationship with Jonathan Davino. [Us Weekly]
  • Sarah Michelle Gellar is so powerful that she was offered a role in the I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel, despite the fact that her character literally died. [Variety]
  • Demi Moore saying, “You could not pay me to be 21,” brings me an absurd amount of comfort. [The Hollywood Reporter]

Like what you just read? You’ve got great taste. Subscribe to Jezebel, and for $5 a month or $50 a year, you’ll get access to a bunch of subscriber benefits, including getting to read the next article (and all the ones after that) ad-free. Plus, you’ll be supporting independent journalism—which, can you even imagine not supporting independent journalism in times like these? Yikes. 

 
Join the discussion...