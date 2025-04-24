Aw! The Kushners and Karlie Kloss Went on Vacation Together

Let’s recall 2019: Beychella forever altered the festival landscape; Euphoria premiered on HBO; U.S. Women’s Soccer won the Gold Cup; and Karlie Kloss gave an often-quoted interview to British Vogue about her in-laws, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump. Kloss, who is married to Kushner’s brother, Josh, and has long been known as a bleed-blue Democrat, was struggling to square her politics with her relationship to Jared and Ivanka amid Ivanka’s father’s first term in office (before his first impeachment).

Well, if you think opposing political views (and Ivanka’s truly demonic DNA) would be tough for a family to navigate, you clearly underestimate the dissociative capabilities (and medicine cabinets) of the rich, because guess who just went on vacation together? The Kushner couples and their kids!

This week, the Daily Mail published paparazzi photos of the Kushners surfing and frolicking on the beach with Gisele Bündchen (her hot jiu jitsu instructor-turned-child’s father is now Ivanka’s trainer). Before the photos, evidence of the trip was scant, apart from Ivanka’s Instagram, which very notably did not feature or mention her in-laws.