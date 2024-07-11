Biden, Trump, Obama, and George Clooney Are All Fighting

Despite a brash, lengthy letter from President Biden to Congressional Democrats on Monday stating, unequivocally, that he’s staying in the race, simmering tensions and continued calls for him to step aside have persisted. Top Democrats from Nancy Pelosi to Tim Kaine keep insisting that Biden *will* make the right decision…even though he’s repeatedly said he’s already made his decision, so, take from that what you will!

Then, on Wednesday, legendary Democratic donor George Clooney wrote a biting op-ed calling for Biden to step down for the sake of democracy. (This, of course, after Clooney previously clashed with Biden over the administration’s dismissiveness of a report by his human rights attorney wife, Amal, detailing Israeli officials’ war crimes against Gaza.) In the op-ed, Clooney recounted the recent fundraiser he hosted for Biden in June, and claimed that, unfortunately, the Biden he saw that night “was the same man we all witnessed at the debate.”

The aftermath of Clooney’s call for Biden to drop out has been as explosive as the op-ed itself. The political rumor mill has been working overtime this past week, and Clooney’s closeness with former President Obama, reports of an ongoing Cold War between the Obama and Biden camps, and high-profile former Obama staffers vocally expressing their concerns with Biden have propelled 44 into the rotten center of this mess. And, because he can’t handle things not being about him for even five minutes, former President Trump weighed in on the Clooney op-ed too.

Surprisingly, both Biden and Trump opted to take shots at Clooney—Biden, likely to defend his honor and presidential fitness, and Trump, probably because he sees Biden as a uniquely weak opponent and does not want him to step down. In a statement to the New York Times, Biden’s campaign suggested Clooney is the one with a fitness problem: “The President stayed for over three hours, while Clooney took a photo quickly and left,” they said in a statement about Biden and Clooney’s interactions at the fundraiser. Late Wednesday evening, Trump reacted to Clooney’s piece in a rambling Truth Social post: “What does Clooney know about anything? … Clooney should get out of politics and go back to television. Movies never really worked for him!!!” This, of course, ignores two things—first, that Clooney has actually been heavily involved in politics for decades, and second, that he’s literally won an Oscar.