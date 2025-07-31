Justin Trudeau Is a Dark Horse Contender for Best PR Boyfriend of the Year

This week, in celebrity love: Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas held hands in Vermont; Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson appeared to hard launch a relationship while promoting The Naked Gun; and Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau are either testing the waters or trying to take us all on one hell of a PR ride.

On Wednesday, just two days after the former prime minister of Canada joined Perry for a stroll and supper, Trudeau attended Perry’s Lifetimes tour stop in Montreal. A photo posted by Pop Crave shows Trudeau among the audience staring at the stage in awe—no doubt a reaction Perry isn’t used to these days given that the tour isn’t exactly selling out. Trudeau’s 16-year-old daughter, I’ll note, was also by his side as he mouthed the lyrics to “Dark Horse.” Anyway! Miranda Kerr, who shares an ex with Perry (Orlando Bloom, obviously) also attended a recent show, so she’s attracting quite the audience.

Justin Trudeau spotted at Katy Perry’s Lifetimes Tour. pic.twitter.com/BKx8b87sPT — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 31, 2025

It’s still too early to tell quite what’s happening here, but on Monday, Perry and Trudeau went for a walk around Montreal’s Mount Royal Park. The pair then went for a very photographed dinner at the famed (and fancy) Le Violon. According to fans who recognized them, they shared multiple cocktails and dishes before popping into the kitchen to say thanks to the staff. Notably, Danny Smiles, Le Violon’s co-owner and chef, told TMZ that there was no PDA between Perry and Trudeau and he “didn’t get any dating vibes.”

As I noted earlier this week, these two actually have a lot in common. Perry is recently single, Trudeau got divorced in 2023, they each have a daughter, and they both peaked in 2015. And hey, Trudeau was actually willing to suffer an hour and 45 minutes of Perry’s discography so, it’s a match made in cringe couple heaven…if it’s real.

Meghan Markle may not have a Netflix deal anymore, but she does have a rosé now. [People]

may not have a Netflix deal anymore, but she does have a rosé now. [People] Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson got Andy Cohen ‘s stamp of approval… [Us Weekly]

and got ‘s stamp of approval… [Us Weekly] … As did Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez from her ex-husband, Cash Warren . [Daily Mail]

and from her ex-husband, . [Daily Mail] First, there is a Social Network sequel on the way. Second, Mikey Madison and Jeremy Allen White are in talks. [Variety]

and are in talks. [Variety] Cristin Milioti and Topher Grace ? I’m listening. [The Hollywood Reporter]

and ? I’m listening. [The Hollywood Reporter] Erika Jayne on her new boyfriend, a retired Special Operations sergeant major who was nicknamed “the Sheriff of Baghdad”: “He’s a nice man.” OK! [Just Jared]

on her new boyfriend, a retired Special Operations sergeant major who was nicknamed “the Sheriff of Baghdad”: “He’s a nice man.” OK! [Just Jared] Sean “Diddy” Combs now wants a retrial; claims he’s simply “a voyeur” and an amateur pornographer. [TMZ]

now wants a retrial; claims he’s simply “a voyeur” and an amateur pornographer. [TMZ] Shannon Sharpe is out at ESPN after settling a rape lawsuit for $50 million. [Page Six]

