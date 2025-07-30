They say death comes in threes, but apparently, so do celebrity relationships. In the last 48 hours, Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau were spotted out to dinner together in Canada (Oh, sorry, Canada!), and Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson were confirmed to be dating after weeks of Neeson sounding slightly obsessed with her. Now, we appear to have confirmation that Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas aren’t “just friends.”

Over the weekend, Cruise and de Armas were photographed holding hands while strolling around Vermont. Wholesome! The pair first sparked dating rumors in February, when they were spotted out to dinner in London, but their agents insisted there was “no romantic connection” and they were merely “discussing potential collaborations down the line.” Isn’t that the start of most contractually-obligated , I mean love-filled, relationships?

But the outings only became more frequent and date-like from there. Since March, the pair have been trotting about the globe—yachting in Spain, going to Oasis concerts, and attending David Beckham’s birthday party, all while insisting their relationship was friendly and they were simply working on a top-secret project. Cruise even lent de Armas his helicopter on at least one occasion, which very much feels like something only Cruise would do for a girl he just started dating and was trying to impress.

In May, de Armas told Good Morning America that she and Cruise were “definitely working on a lot of things,” one of which has since been revealed to be the supernatural thriller Deeper. After the film was announced, a source told People that, “Tom is crazy hardworking and she’s very excited to work with him. She calls it an opportunity of a lifetime.” They added, “Tom is an incredible mentor to Ana. She has nothing but amazing things to say about him.” Amazing!

I don’t like being lied to, especially when it’s from celebrities who act like we don’t have eyes and ears and a basic understanding of what it means when Cruise has a special projects meeting with a woman. But in the world of recently-confirmed celebrity couples, I’ll bet de Cruise has the contracts what it takes to go the distance. Godspeed!

