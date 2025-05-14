Cassie Ventura Reveals More Disturbing Details About Diddy’s ‘Freak Offs’ Also on Wednesday, Combs’ lawyer asked that Ventura be seated in the witness box before the jury enters, since she’s eight months pregnant and they might feel “sympathy” for her.

On Tuesday, during the second day of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex-trafficking and racketeering trial, Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura took the stand and spoke publicly about her allegations against Diddy for the first time. She told the court that their relationship was marred by his physical, sexual, and emotional abuse and control over every aspect of her life—from the professional to the deeply personal. Among the most stomach-churning claims were Ventura’s forced participation in “freak offs.”

Ventura testified that the “freak offs” were so frequent that it “became a job” and so long (sometimes spanning 36 or 48 hours) that they would require breaks due to dehydration and drug and alcohol use. On one occasion, a “freak off” even lasted four whole days. Her testimony continued on Wednesday with more upsetting details of the “freak offs,” which she says took a toll on her physically, psychologically, and emotionally.

Ventura alleged that she regularly became ill with urinary tract infections and gastrointestinal issues. She also claimed she got addicted to opioids in order to dissociate and cope with Combs’ relentless demand for “freak offs.” On the stand on Wednesday, she identified 13 male escorts she remembered being hired.