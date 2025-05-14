Cassie Ventura Reveals More Disturbing Details About Diddy’s ‘Freak Offs’

Also on Wednesday, Combs’ lawyer asked that Ventura be seated in the witness box before the jury enters, since she’s eight months pregnant and they might feel “sympathy” for her.

By Audra Heinrichs  |  May 14, 2025 | 5:24pm
Photo: Getty Images
On Tuesday, during the second day of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex-trafficking and racketeering trial, Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura took the stand and spoke publicly about her allegations against Diddy for the first time. She told the court that their relationship was marred by his physical, sexual, and emotional abuse and control over every aspect of her life—from the professional to the deeply personal. Among the most stomach-churning claims were Ventura’s forced participation in “freak offs.”

Ventura testified that the “freak offs” were so frequent that it “became a job” and so long (sometimes spanning 36 or 48 hours) that they would require breaks due to dehydration and drug and alcohol use. On one occasion, a “freak off” even lasted four whole days. Her testimony continued on Wednesday with more upsetting details of the “freak offs,” which she says took a toll on her physically, psychologically, and emotionally.

Ventura alleged that she regularly became ill with urinary tract infections and gastrointestinal issues. She also claimed she got addicted to opioids in order to dissociate and cope with Combs’ relentless demand for “freak offs.” On the stand on Wednesday, she identified 13 male escorts she remembered being hired.

She further testified that Combs insisted she refer to him by the same moniker she used for her grandfather, “pop pop.” The name was part of what she claims was a pattern of abuse that included multiple beatings, which eventually became more and more difficult to conceal. On one occasion in 2013, Ventura claimed Combs became irate when her friends attempted to defend her from him at her home. He then allegedly threw her into a bed frame, which caused a significant gash above her eye that required plastic surgery.

After the procedure, Ventura texted Combs a photo of her injured face, writing: “So you can remember.” Combs replied: “You don’t know when to stop. You pushed it too far. And continued to push. Sad.”

Ventura also shed some light on the other criminal activity Combs was allegedly up to. In one instance, she said he learned his longtime rival, Suge Knight, was at a nearby diner and armed himself with multiple guns to go and confront him. She recalled crying and “begging him not to do anything stupid.” He also threatened the lives of Venura and Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi after Ventura began dating him while her relationship with Combs was “not in a great place” in 2011. Not only did Combs beat Ventura so severely that her back bruised, but in her 2023 lawsuit against Combs, she claimed that Combs said he was “going to blow up Kid Cudi’s car,” and that his car subsequently exploded in his driveway not long after.

By the end of the prosecution’s inquiry Combs’ team said their strategy required amending after Ventura’s testimony. Notably, the attorneys also requested that Ventura (who is eight and a half months pregnant) be seated in the witness box before the jury entered the courtroom so as to prevent “prejudice.”

“I think there is a prejudicial quality,” Combs’ attorney, Marc Agnifilo, told the judge of Ventura’s bump. “Pregnancy is beautiful and wonderful. It also is a source of potential sympathy.” That request was denied.

