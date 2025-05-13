Cassie Ventura Testifies That Diddy’s ‘Freak Offs’ ‘Became a Job’
"I didn't feel like I had much of a choice, didn't really know what 'no' could turn into," Ventura said during Diddy's sex-trafficking and racketeering trial on Tuesday.
On Monday, the sex-trafficking and racketeering trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs began with a bang in New York City. Hordes of spectators camped overnight hoping for a place in the 100-person courtroom and overflow rooms, fiery opening statements were exchanged, and two key witnesses testified. But today, one of the most critical testimonies was given by none other than Combs’ ex-partner of over a decade, Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura.
This is the first time Ventura—who is currently eight and a half months pregnant—has ever spoken publicly about Combs’ abuse. While Ventura’s referred to in court documents as Victim #1, she testified under her own name.
On the stand, Ventura began at the start of her relationship with Combs—she, the 19-year-old aspiring singer and performer, and he, the older (by 17 years), infinitely more powerful superstar who signed her to his record label. Combs’ control, she told the court, was a constant in the relationship from the beginning; from how she looked to her music. Still, according to Ventura, she was “enamored” by him and their working relationship eventually became romantic.
“It basically entails the hiring of an escort and setting up this experience so that I could perform for Sean,” Ventura explained. Combs, she said, liked “being able to watch me with the other person and actually direct us on what we were doing.” When asked how she felt about doing what Combs wanted, she recalled her “stomach falling.”
“I think I was 22 at the time, I didn’t have a concept to how that would be a turn-on, but I also felt a sense of responsibility, him sharing that with me,” Ventura testified. “I wanted to make him happy.” Ventura added that she “also loved him very much” and ultimately, went along with what Combs said he liked until the “Freak offs” were so frequent that it “became a job” and so long (sometimes spanning 36 or 48 hours, but as long as four days) that they would require breaks due to dehydration and drug and alcohol use. They also involved “blackmail materials” (read: recordings) that Ventura feared would be posted on the internet.
“Pretty quickly over time, I knew it wasn’t something I wanted to be doing, especially how frequently. But I was in love and wanting to make him happy,” Ventura said. “I didn’t feel like I had much of a choice, didn’t really know what ‘no’ could turn into.”
