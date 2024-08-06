Catherine Cohen’s ‘Come for Me’ Is Sexy, Absurdist, and All Grown Up
While Come With Me (which Cohen is currently performing at the Edinburgh Fringe) is spiritually similar to Cohen's Netflix special, it's funnier and more explicit, which feels like a product of maturity—however absurd that sounds when talking about a show full of dick jokes.
Comedy can be so context-specific that an international tour may sound, in theory, like an ill-advised prospect—especially one that includes a stop in Germany, a country not exactly known for its joie de vivre. But when I saw Cat Cohen, the New York-based comedian and actor, perform her new standup special Come for Me in Berlin a few weeks ago, she was, as they say these days, unburdened by the context. If anything, performing in a foreign place seemed to heighten her talent; this woman was born to entertain, I thought throughout the show, and she’s going to do it anywhere that’ll have her.
And the places that will have her have gotten more and more impressive over the past five years, since I first saw her perform her unique blend of musical comedy and standup at Union Hall in Brooklyn. (If her medium sounds too theater kid for you, I promise it isn’t; there’s nothing earnest about Cohen’s stage persona.) She dropped a Netflix special (The Twist?… She’s Gorgeous) in 2022, had a delightful guest appearance in Girls 5Eva, released a book of poetry (called God, I Feel Modern Tonight), and, whenever she’s in New York, hosts a weekly comedy cabaret at Club Cumming. On August 1, she kicked off four weeks at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, where she’ll be performing Come for Me every night (except Wednesdays). “I’ve been doing stuff [in the UK] for a while,” she told me backstage before her Berlin show. “I feel very at home there.”
The humor in Come for Me is, more often than not, borne out of the tension between Cohen’s (or, at least, the exaggerated version of her that’s onstage) fervent belief that she’s the hottest woman in the world and the severe body dysmorphia that anyone with boobs or an ass who grew up reading celebrity magazines in the 2000s is familiar with. These jokes are occasionally punctuated by despairing, funny-because-they’re-true political references (you know we love an abortion joke here at Jezebel) or absurdist existential musings, but the show is overwhelmingly just silly and sexy, poking fun at bodies, intimacy, and desire—but never being dismissive or (forgive me for using such a trite phrase) kink-shaming.
