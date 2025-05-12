Let’s Check In on Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas

Over the weekend, Tom Cruise flew Ana de Armas to the airport...in his private helicopter.

By Audra Heinrichs  |  May 12, 2025 | 10:32am
I don’t know what the hell is going on with Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas, but there’s certainly something. For months, there’s been speculation that the action star (and cinema savior) has found a new gal pal in de Armas. In March, following some nights out in London, sources said Cruise and de Armas aren’t dating, they’re simply collaborating on a top-secret project together. Well, either Cruise is the best friend and collaborator ever; they’re mixing business with pleasure; or it’s one long PR play—because he’s acting very date-y.

Over the weekend, The Sun reported that Cruise flew de Armas in his helicopter to Heathrow Airport so she could make a flight to New York City. According to the tabloid, Cruise paid £8,662 ($11,438) total for that little jaunt—£4,850 ($6,404) to charter his personal helicopter to Heathrow, and an additional £3,812 ($5,033) to get her into the airport’s VIP Windsor Suite. Christ.

“Tom wants Ana to know she can have the best of the best and doesn’t think twice about the bill,” a source told The Sun. “He’s a total gent and just wants to do right by Ana. If that means splashing the cash then so be it.” Listen, I don’t need a helicopter ride, but someone who doesn’t think twice about a bill would be sick.

According to other recent reports, Cruise and de Armas’ hangouts haven’t stopped either. Last week, the pair went for a stroll in the park and attended David Beckham‘s birthday party together. Sources told the Daily Mail that the latter outing was a sign of seriousness (as cynics such as myself continue to question if this is all just a ruse).

“Tom has known David for 25 years. There is no way he would bring someone to David’s 50th unless it was serious. Tom’s not that kind of guy,” a source said. “People at the party were talking about how it must be serious if Tom invited Ana to join him at such an intimate event. Everyone else was there with their wives and husbands.”

Sure, we might never know for sure what’s going on here, but whatever it is … I think I’m onboard.

  • So, let me get this straight: Selena Gomez is a billionaire, but her mother took out a home loan to pay the employees of her daughter’s mental health startup…?? [Page Six]
  • Jordon Hudson placed third at the Miss Maine pageant. [New York Post]
  • Amber Heard welcomed twins! [People]
  • And this is why Ramona Singer cannot be a part of Bravo programming. [Daily Mail]
  • Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval still technically share a home. [Us Weekly]
  • A Kevin Spacey comeback is imminent. [Variety]
  • According to Jamie Lee Curtis, she sold yogurt that made people shit in order to be a more present mother. [The Hollywood Reporter]
  • Pope Leo XIV‘s brother is a raging conservative and once reposted a rant calling Rep. Nancy Pelosi the c-word. [TMZ]
  • Billy Ray Cyrus thinks their family will have “full healing” soon. [Just Jared]

