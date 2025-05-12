Let’s Check In on Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas

I don’t know what the hell is going on with Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas, but there’s certainly something. For months, there’s been speculation that the action star (and cinema savior) has found a new gal pal in de Armas. In March, following some nights out in London, sources said Cruise and de Armas aren’t dating, they’re simply collaborating on a top-secret project together. Well, either Cruise is the best friend and collaborator ever; they’re mixing business with pleasure; or it’s one long PR play—because he’s acting very date-y.

Over the weekend, The Sun reported that Cruise flew de Armas in his helicopter to Heathrow Airport so she could make a flight to New York City. According to the tabloid, Cruise paid £8,662 ($11,438) total for that little jaunt—£4,850 ($6,404) to charter his personal helicopter to Heathrow, and an additional £3,812 ($5,033) to get her into the airport’s VIP Windsor Suite. Christ.