New Bestie Alert: Tom Cruise & Ana de Armas Are Reportedly ‘Just Friends’

According to new reports, Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas are just working in tandem on a top-secret project.

By Audra Heinrichs  |  March 17, 2025 | 5:25pm
Can men and women actually be friends? After 30 years on this planet, I’m still not quite sure, though I do air on the side of no. But if anyone’s committed to proving me wrong, it appears it’s Tom Cruise, who seems to have a lot of them.

According to new reports, the action star and cinema savior has found a new gal pal (and collaborator!) in Ana de Armas. Following speculation that there was something romantic going on with the pair due, in part, to some recent nights out in London, sources have clocked in to clear some things up. Allegedly, Cruise and de Armas aren’t dating. They’re just working on a secret project together. Nothing more. Huh. Personally, I hope the secret project is reinvigorating de Armas’ career after the dastardly Marilyn Monroe biopic that must not be named. Unfortunately, it just might be an action movie.

In one recent spotting, the pair arrived together at the London Heliport via Cruise’s helicopter alongside Doug Limon, the director behind The Bourne Identity, Mr. and Mrs. Smith, and the Roadhouse reboot. No other details regarding the secret project have emerged but a leading man and lady hanging out with a director like that is typically a harbinger for a Mr. and Mrs. Smith-esque movie.

Cruise, as we know, loves taking the girlies and former co-stars for rides in his helicopter. In August, it was singer-songwriter Victoria Canal. And even before that, Glen Powell took a ride or two. Maybe the helicopter ride is a test of friendship or something. But seriously? When did trust falls go out of style?

Anyway, Cruise and de Armas were also photographed together in London last month. At the time, People reported they had dinner with their agents “discussing potential collaborations down the line.” A source claimed they “appeared to have no romantic connection, just friends.” Dinner with agents isn’t exactly romantic—unless, that is, they’re hammering out the details of a PR blitz announcing them as a couple. But this is highly unlikely. Cruise doesn’t couch-jump anymore, after all.

Meanwhile, both Cruise and de Armas are slated to star in their own summer blockbusters: Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, and Ballerina, the latest John Wick installment, respectively. Honestly, I could see these two headlining an action film together. Cruise certainly has the resume, and de Armas was the best part of the last Bond movie if you asked me.

Shit, maybe the secret project is Bond. I wouldn’t hate it!

 
