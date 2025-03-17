New Bestie Alert: Tom Cruise & Ana de Armas Are Reportedly ‘Just Friends’

Can men and women actually be friends? After 30 years on this planet, I’m still not quite sure, though I do air on the side of no. But if anyone’s committed to proving me wrong, it appears it’s Tom Cruise, who seems to have a lot of them.

According to new reports, the action star and cinema savior has found a new gal pal (and collaborator!) in Ana de Armas. Following speculation that there was something romantic going on with the pair due, in part, to some recent nights out in London, sources have clocked in to clear some things up. Allegedly, Cruise and de Armas aren’t dating. They’re just working on a secret project together. Nothing more. Huh. Personally, I hope the secret project is reinvigorating de Armas’ career after the dastardly Marilyn Monroe biopic that must not be named. Unfortunately, it just might be an action movie.