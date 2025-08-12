Congratulations to Travis Kelce’s Publicist

Apart from the Florida-core photoshoot (styled by Law Roach!), Kelce's GQ profile is a publicist's dream.

By Audra Heinrichs  |  August 12, 2025 | 5:43pm
Photo: Getty Images CelebritiesMisc. Goss
Congratulations to Travis Kelce’s Publicist

Hot on the heels of Taylor Swift’s TS12 announcement, which she made on her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s podcast, GQ unveiled its latest cover star as…none other than Mr. Swift (and by the magazine’s estimation, “America’s Sweetheart”) himself.

The story features the Kansas City Chiefs tight end talking all things pigskin: “That football is shaped funny. That thing can bounce your way, and it can not bounce your way.”; putting on pants to go to Red Lobster as a kid growing up in Ohio: “We used to go there, see the lobsters in the tank like we were at an aquarium.”; and the public’s perception of him: “Some people don’t give a fuck. I’m someone who does care.” Despite those gems and the Florida-core photoshoot, it’s not all shits and giggles. Kelce (and the sources GQ enlisted) gets about as serious as he can while addressing his rumored low IQ and his relationships (and yes, that includes the one he’s in with Swift).

In July, Kelce caught flak for admitting that he didn’t enjoy the table read while hosting Saturday Night Live because he “can’t really read that well.” And of course, all of Kelce’s past tweets don’t exactly dispel the rumors that he’s…not the sharpest tool in the shed. Well…his family begs to differ. To them, he’s some kind of savant.

Kelce also had a lot to say about the two women in his life. Apparently, Swift has a lot of cool stuff in common with Donna Kelce.

All in all, if I were Kelce’s publicist, I’d be pretty stoked about this profile. He comes off as a dude the average straight guy would love to have a beer with, and one that your most apolitical friend most certainly lusts over.

Like what you just read? You’ve got great taste. Subscribe to Jezebel, and for $5 a month or $50 a year, you’ll get access to a bunch of subscriber benefits, including getting to read the next article (and all the ones after that) ad-free. Plus, you’ll be supporting independent journalism—which, can you even imagine not supporting independent journalism in times like these? Yikes. 

 
Join the discussion...