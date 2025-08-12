Congratulations to Travis Kelce’s Publicist

Hot on the heels of Taylor Swift’s TS12 announcement, which she made on her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s podcast, GQ unveiled its latest cover star as…none other than Mr. Swift (and by the magazine’s estimation, “America’s Sweetheart”) himself.

The story features the Kansas City Chiefs tight end talking all things pigskin: “That football is shaped funny. That thing can bounce your way, and it can not bounce your way.”; putting on pants to go to Red Lobster as a kid growing up in Ohio: “We used to go there, see the lobsters in the tank like we were at an aquarium.”; and the public’s perception of him: “Some people don’t give a fuck. I’m someone who does care.” Despite those gems and the Florida-core photoshoot, it’s not all shits and giggles. Kelce (and the sources GQ enlisted) gets about as serious as he can while addressing his rumored low IQ and his relationships (and yes, that includes the one he’s in with Swift).