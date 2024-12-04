Did Barry Keoghan Prove Sabrina Carpenter Right?

I’m just going to say it: I do not like Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan together. Is he a great actor? Sure. But something about him always makes me cringe. I’ve been thinking for a while that maybe this woman who I’ve never met and have never talked to in my life could be dating someone different. But I don’t have any suggestions and I definitely don’t have a better explanation for my dislike and mistrust of Keoghan.

Anyway, they broke up.

“They are both young and career-focused, so they’ve decided to take a break,” a source told People on Monday night. This sounds fair enough. Carpenter, 25, has a Netflix Christmas special premiering on December 6 and starts the European leg of her Short n’ Sweet tour in March. Keoghan, 32, is currently involved in at least three movies, according to his IMDb page, and was just cast as Ringo Starr in the upcoming Beatles biopic. The two dated for about a year after meeting at the Givenchy show in September 2023.

So that’s that? Probably not. On Sunday DeuxMoi shared a blind item that suggested Keoghan’s been cheating on Carpenter. The item read, “this A-list singer who’s having her breakout year and her foreign actor boyfriend are done for good. On the closing night of her biggest tour date in LA, he was busy getting cozy at San Vincente Bungalows with a blonde, semi-famous, LA based influencer.” Everything DeuxMoi posts should be taken with a 10-pound bucket of salt, but I also don’t not believe this. The item adds that Keoghan was caught “chatting with said influencer behind her back for months.” Yikes.

Of course, you’ll remember Carpenter’s summer hit, “Please Please Please” in which she sings, “Please, please, please don’t prove I’m right” and “I beg you, don’t embarrass me, motherfucker.” Keoghan starred in the music video.

Keoghan has a bit of a sketchy relationship history, and his previous relationship with Alyson Sandro, with whom he shares a two-year-old son, reportedly ended because he was out partying too much. After three years together, they broke up about a month before Keoghan met Carpenter.

The blind item goes on to say that the influencer went “to find [Barry] while he was filming in the UK, eager to keep him company while his girlfriend was touring in the US.” It also added that Keoghan had “messed up before and she had forgiven him but nothing as serious and infidelity is where she draws the line.”

I cannot relate to what these women see in Keoghan, but good riddance. And good for Sabrina for moving on, IMO!