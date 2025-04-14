I’m on the Celebrity’s Side in the Latest ‘Saturday Night Live’ Drama

It’s only been two weeks since Morgan Wallen‘s abrupt exit from the Saturday Night Live set and his subsequent “Get me to God’s country” Instagram story. Now, another celebrity is cross with the show, although this time, I happen to think it’s actually justifiable!

Over the weekend, Aimee Lou Wood also used Instagram to respond to SNL, which featured a White Lotus parody (called “White Potus,” get it???) starring host John Hamm, Chloe Fineman, and Scarlett Johansson (who, remember, is married to “Weekend Update” host Colin Jost) as members of President Donald Trump‘s inner circle on vacation at a Thailand resort. Sarah Sherman portrayed Wood’s character, Chelsea, complete with—you guessed it—a truly ridiculous set of fake teeth. Like most everything on SNL of late, it didn’t make me laugh—and it definitely didn’t amuse Wood either.