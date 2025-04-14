I’m on the Celebrity’s Side in the Latest ‘Saturday Night Live’ Drama

It’s only been two weeks since Morgan Wallen‘s abrupt exit from the Saturday Night Live set and his subsequent “Get me to God’s country” Instagram story. Now, another celebrity is cross with the show, although this time, I happen to think it’s actually justifiable!
Over the weekend, Aimee Lou Wood also used Instagram to respond to SNL, which featured a White Lotus parody (called “White Potus,” get it???) starring host John Hamm, Chloe Fineman, and Scarlett Johansson (who, remember, is married to “Weekend Update” host Colin Jost) as members of President Donald Trump‘s inner circle on vacation at a Thailand resort. Sarah Sherman portrayed Wood’s character, Chelsea, complete with—you guessed it—a truly ridiculous set of fake teeth. Like most everything on SNL of late, it didn’t make me laugh—and it definitely didn’t amuse Wood either.
“I did find the ‘SNL’ thing mean and unfunny xo. (Felt righteous, might delete later),” Wood wrote on her Instagram story after the show aired.“Such a shame cuz I had such a great time watching it a couple of weeks ago.”
“Yes, take the piss for sure—that’s what the show is about—but there must be a cleverer, more nuanced, less cheap way?” she asked. Wood has recently been outspoken about the persistent discourse about her mouth, telling the Sunday Times that she felt like “just a pair of front teeth.”
“It’s, like, cool, and now I want to stop fucking talking about it,” she said. And to GQ, Wood worried HBO didn’t want to cast her in the hit series because the suits thought she was “ugly.” I feel for her! Anyone would feel pretty self-conscious if every public conversation about them inevitably circled back to a certain a physical characteristic.
By Sunday, Wood posted that SNL had apologized to her for the sketch, though she added: “I don’t mind caricature—I understand that’s what SNL is. But the rest of the skit was punching up and I/Chelsea was the only one punched down on.”
To all this I say: Get me to God’s country. (And by that I mean, a place where a woman’s entire identity isn’t defined by a single physical attribute).
Still here. Still without airbrushing. Still with teeth.