Feminism Win! Woman Forced to Change

Well, she heard your passionate and pedantic complaints. On Wednesday, Sabrina Carpenter gave us a new cover for her upcoming album Man’s Best Friend, assuring everyone that this version has been God-approved. The second cover comes a week after the original album artwork caused a flood of discourse so noisy, nuanced, and well-cited, it nearly imploded the very concept of feminism.
Empowering or objectifying? The first cover had Carpenter kneeling before a suited man—a not-so-subtle nod to the double entendre of Man’s Best Friend—as he tugged her hair. Some saw it as playful subversion; others slammed it as a performance for the male gaze. Feminist discourse spanned the spectrum: Is it satire? Is it submission? Is it not that deep?
Of course, everyone went to TikTok for the answer. (This is why we can’t have nice things.) Responses ranged in their knowledge of academia, some citing Simone de Beauvoir and the like, linking the image to broader cultural shifts from the rise of right-wing masculinity and tradwifery to the surge in cosmetic surgery among young women. Others argued the power of controlling your sexuality. And then even more others argued with that theory, stating that no one is truly in control of their sexuality within a patriarchy. “But that’s the point!” fans cried. “She’s in on the joke!”
After trying to understand all the POVs, I had a headache.
So the central question of the debate remains unsolved. But something we can all agree on: It’s on brand.
I get it. We live in a ~society~, blah blah blah. But for those accusing the pop star of being “man-centric,” all I have to say is: Well, yes. That’s the whole idea; that’s the brand. The same way T-Pain is shawty-centric.
“It’s always so funny to me when people complain,” Carpenter recently told Rolling Stone of people saying she only sings about sex or that her concerts are too sexual. “They’re like, ‘All she does is sing about this.’ But those are the songs that you’ve made popular. Clearly you love sex. You’re obsessed with it. It’s in my show.”
In the updated album cover, Carpenter strikes a different pose. This time, she channels Marilyn Monroe, standing and clutching a man’s shoulder while casting a wide-eyed glance back at the camera. In the caption, she writes, “approved by God.” (Notably, she’s no longer kneeling.) Chew on that, feminist theorists!
I appreciate a good philosophical debate, I just hope we still have feminism by the time the next album actually comes out.
- Jason Kelce wore an American flag Speedo for… *checks notes*…autism awareness? [PageSix]
- The Devil is retiring her Prada: Anna Wintour announced she’s stepping down as EIC of Vogue [People]
- Tom Cruise shushed Michael Cera on set. [Variety]
- We’re getting a Social Network sequel. May the “fuck-you flip flops” walk again. [Deadline]
- Barbara Streisand: “I’m very lazy. I don’t like to have to work.” Same, girl. [Variety]
- The White House posted “Daddy’s Home” on Twitter following the president’s return from the NATO summit. At least the summer interns are having fun. [TMZ]
- Lorde implied she almost retired from music in 2023, and I’m so thankful she didn’t. #VirginSummer [PopBase]
- Kim Kardashian to star as villain Brat in Bratz movie. No notes. [Variety]
