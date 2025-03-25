Gérard Depardieu Claims He Isn’t a Predator, Just a ‘Disgusting Slob’

This week, Gérard Depardieu’s sexual assault trial began in Paris. The 76-year-old French actor stands accused of sexually abusing two women—a 34-year-old assistant director and a 54-year-old set dresser—during the production of Les Volets Verts in 2021. Between 2004 and 2022, more than 20 women have accused Depardieu of similar incidents, including sexual assault or sexual misconduct, though these are the first two cases to go to trial.

According to the Paris prosecutor’s office, the specific allegations that will be argued during the two-day proceedings include “violence, coercion, surprise, or threat” during Depardieu’s alleged assaults. In both cases, he is accused of “trapping” the unidentified women “between his legs and groping their buttocks, genitals, and chest.”

Given that Depardieu is one of France’s most prolific actors, an Oscar nominee, and has garnered international fame, the trial could significantly bolster the country’s own #MeToo movement, which has faced resistance from the public, film industry insiders, and officials. In an interview last year, President Emmanuel Macron referred to Depardieu as a victim of “a manhunt,” called himself a “great admirer of Depardieu,” and asserted that the actor “had made France proud.” He attempted to backtrack his comments a few days later, saying that he just wants “a respect for our principles, such as the presumption of innocence.

Depardieu and his defense have denied all of the allegations. On Monday, his attorney, Jérémie Assous, told CNN that his client “categorically disputes the facts and says the accusations are all false.” During Depardieu’s testimony, he denied any wrongdoing, yet admitted to “grabbing” the set dresser’s hip during a heated exchange about her work.