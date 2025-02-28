Give Francis Ford Coppola a Razzie for His Razzie Reaction

Historically speaking, Hollywood has time and time again proven that it’s perhaps too fragile for the Razzie Awards. Sylvester Stallone reportedly got his feelings hurt after he was named “Worst Actor of the Century”; Eddie Murphy said he took a step back from the industry when he was bestowed with the “Worst Actor of the Decade” award; and Lady Gaga’s “Little Monsters” revolted when her performance in Joker: Folie à Deux earned a nomination for the “Worst Actress” category in 2024. And this week, Francis Ford Coppola became the latest in a long line of poor sports.

On Friday, the Razzie Awards awarded Coppola’s 2024 flop, Megalopolis, wins in both the director and co-star categories. Coppola, of course, was not thrilled. Instead, he vented (somewhat justifiably) about Hollywood’s fear of risk on social media.