GOP Senator Helpfully Reminds Constituents Worried About Medicaid Cuts That All Humans Die

Weeks after President Donald Trump suggested that children should be less materialistic if his tariffs result in higher toy prices, a GOP Senator chose to remind voters of their own mortality during a conversation about healthcare cuts. These are the world’s worst mindfulness influencers.

At a town hall on Friday morning, Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) faced constituents angry over her support for Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill” that would cut Medicaid and SNAP food assistance. The House passed a bill last week that, if approved by the Senate, could result in 8 million to 15 million people losing their insurance thanks to work requirements and the end of assistance to pay monthly premiums. (The bill also attacks insurance coverage of abortion and gender-affirming care.)

As Ernst answered questions about the proposed cuts, she said the Senate would make its own changes in order to remove from Medicaid “‘illegals‘ that are receiving Medicaid benefits” and able-bodied adults who are not working. Fact check: Undocumented immigrants are not eligible for Medicaid, even though many pay taxes to help fund the program.

One woman shouted at the stage, “People will die!” And Ernst responded, “People are not—well, we all are going to die, so for heaven’s sake.” The audience rightfully jeered.

Yes, she started her reply by saying that people are not going to die from the bill, but then paused and pivoted to remind the audience that, actually, everyone dies from something and that they shouldn’t be so ridiculous.