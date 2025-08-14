Guess Who’s Coming Over to Craft???

On Wednesday, the trailer for the sophomore season of Meghan Markle‘s cooking show, With Love, Meghan, dropped. If you haven’t seen it, the forthcoming episodes (due out August 26) look a lot like the first round. The Duchess of Sussex—in all her cashmere and impeccably coiffed glory—will once again be joined by a revolving door of B-list (at best!) celebrities that include Tan France, Jose Andrés, and Jay Shetty. But one guest in particular is driving the terminally online mad.

Back from 2017 fame, Chrissy Teigen will make an appearance on the lifestyle reality show. That’s right. A purported anti-bullying advocate has opened the doors of her rich friend’s Montecito mansion, which she uses for filming, to one of the internet’s most prolific bullies. Obviously, no one else was available to sprinkle edible flowers over pancakes or whatever.

The trailer features a series of the same inanities encountered in the first season. An example: As Teigen and Markle appear to do crafts, Teigen sighs: “Oh my gosh, I could do this every day.” Another: As the pair snack on what appears to be homemade Cheez-Its, Teigen exclaims: “Little things like this make me so happy!” Teigen’s appearance, however, has made a lot of people…decidedly not happy.

“This confused brand is a case study in what not to do. But host Chrissy Teigen? That next level hypocrisy,” wrote one person on Twitter. “You can’t call yourself an anti-bullying advocate, especially for children, and platform someone with a history of grotesque, predatory bullying toward them. No excuse.”

“Why would Meghan Markle spend YEARS and HUNDREDS of THOUSANDS of dollars on positive PR and crisis management, only to invite Chrissy Teigen on to her show as a special guest?” tweeted another.

Courtney Stodden. In 2021, Stodden Honestly, I have to agree. Clearly, no one on Markle’s team remembers Teigen’s dogged and undeservedly cruel campaign against. In 2021, Stodden told The Daily Beast that Teigen began bullying her—unprompted—when she was a teenager. In addition to publicly urging Stodden to “a dirt nap,” Teigen would also private message the then-16-year-old girl things like, “I can’t wait for you to die.” Of course, Teigen has apologized, then she temporarily went sober , and rebranded herself as just another Twitter-less mom. Still, the notion of a woman who gleefully wished death on an adolescent not too long ago, doing arts and crafts with Markle, is indisputably absurd.

That said, those who already dislike Markle definitely aren’t moving from that hill after this season—no matter how much dehydrated fruits and performatively wearisome quips about the wonder of cheese are on the menu.

