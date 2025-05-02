Here’s Your ‘WTF Is Happening’ Guide to the Karen Read Trial
The case has fueled protests, dominated national media, inspired a buzzy new docuseries, been rejected by the Supreme Court, and is now in retrial.Photo: Screenshot In DepthPoliticsTV
Chances are, if you’re a breathing person, you’re at least somewhat familiar with the case against Karen Read. In February 2022, the equity analyst at Fidelity Investments, adjunct professor of finance at Bentley University, and Massachusetts-native was accused of killing her police officer boyfriend, John O’Keefe, after a night out with friends in Canton, Massachusetts. For the last three years, Read has railed against the accusations, claiming she didn’t kill O’Keefe, but was instead framed by members of local law enforcement, given that several off-duty officers were there the night O’Keefe died.
The case has fueled fierce protests, dominated national media, inspired a buzzy new docuseries streaming on Investigation Discovery and HBO Max, and it’s retrial kicked off in mid-April. Even the Supreme Court of the United States is involved—kind of. Read’s team asked SCOTUS to intervene, but on April 28, the court declined to hear the case.
While A Body in the Snow: The Trial of Karen Read is worth a binge given it’s technically the only public testimony Read has given since her arrest, the case takes more than a docuseries to know. So, here’s a guide—far from all-encompassing, given the breadth of details—as to WTF is currently happening:
What Happened on January 29, 2022?
On the evening of January 29, 2022, Read, O’Keefe, and a group of their friends met at the Waterfall Bar & Grill in Canton. At 12 a.m., when the bar closed, Nicole and Brian Albert (a retired Boston Police officer) invited the group back to their home at 34 Fairview Road. With O’Keefe in the car, Read drove to the Alberts’ home. Upon arrival, however, Read claimed she let O’Keefe enter the home alone because, as she stated in A Body in the Snow: The Trial of Karen Read, the house looked dark and she didn’t know the Alberts very well. Read said she watched O’Keefe reach the side door and enter—he was then supposed to confirm it was OK to come in. When he didn’t reply to her text messages, an already suspicious Read drove away frustrated and left multiple accusatory voicemails on O’Keefe’s cell phone.
“I’m drinking, I’m swearing—it’s horrible,” Read admitted in the docuseries. “I became convinced he’s sleeping with someone. And there were multiple women in the neighborhood of Fairview that John had been with.”
Read said she then went to sleep at O’Keefe’s home, but woke up around 4 a.m. after realizing he hadn’t returned. With the aid of O’Keefe’s friend, Kerry Roberts, and Albert’s sister-in-law, Jennifer McCabe, they started searching for him. By 6 a.m., the women found O’Keefe lying motionless in the snow outside the Alberts’ home and called 911.
Two days later, on January 31, an autopsy reportedly showed O’Keefe’s death was caused by “blunt impact injuries of head and hypothermia.” According to Dr. Irini Scordi-Bello, who performed the autopsy, a manner of death wasn’t determined. “The manner of death has to do with the circumstances under which Mr. O’Keefe sustained those injuries, and I did not have enough information to be able to determine whether those injuries were accidental or not,” Scordi-Bello testified in the first trial.
Despite a lack of conclusive evidence, Read became the state’s prime subject. On February 1, she was arrested on suspicion of hitting O’Keefe with her car and leaving him for dead. On February 2, she appeared in Stoughton District Court for the first time to plead not guilty to manslaughter, motor vehicle homicide, and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle collision causing death. By June, the charges were upgraded to second-degree murder, motor vehicle manslaughter, and leaving the scene of a collision causing death by a Norfolk County grand jury. Once again, Read pleaded not guilty. To this day, no one else connected to O’Keefe’s case has been charged.
What Happened During the First Trial?
As in any case, the prosecution and the defense presented vastly different stories about what happened to O’Keefe. The state claims that Read—intoxicated and enraged by the thought of O’Keefe cheating on her—intentionally struck and killed her boyfriend with her SUV. They allege Read backed the vehicle into O’Keefe while dropping him off at the Alberts’ home, causing his death. Read’s motive? Their relationship—which had become toxic.
