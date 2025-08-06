I Have to Know If Ramona Singer Fell in the Pool at This Hamptons Party

High season in the Hamptons means any number of things: wealthy white people getting DUIs, wealthy white people scarfing reheated chicken fingers at Surf Lodge, and, apparently, wealthy white people “face-planting” in pools at designer parties.

Per a new dispatch from Page Six, a Balmain soirée got sloppy thanks to “several guests falling into an indoor wading pool that was perilously close” to the dinner table. A guest at the event told the tabloid that several attendees, “in dresses and gowns worth between $7,500 and $25,000 and wearing millions of dollars in jewels, fell into the pool while trying to mingle with other guests during the dinner at a private home in East Hampton.”

I know what you’re thinking: why the hell should I care about rich bitches getting wet? Valid! Well, one of them might’ve been Ramona Singer, former Real Housewife of New York City, Mar-a-Lago mainstay, and accused N-word user. According to Page Six, Singer was among the guest list of “top Balmain clients,” though it’s sadly not clear if she’s one of the attendees who went overboard. However, let’s take a moment to imagine it was and giggle together.

“Although waiters from top-tier caterer, Olivier Cheng, stood guard at the edge of the pool, which was just four feet from the table, five people still fell into the water,” one witness said. Apparently, the issue reached such absurdity that the party’s hostess offered guests some free merchandise, which was seemingly meant to discourage the haphazardness, but likely did the opposite.

“She also warned them about the proximity of the pool to the table, and said that whoever fell in would get a free Balmain dress,” a witness told Page Six. The tabloid noted that one guest who got wet asked the hostess for the free dress. I would be willing to stake my life on the identity of said guest being Singer.

Ultimately, the pool was drained after one guest “face-planted.” Once again, I wouldn’t be at all surprised if this person was Singer. What evidence do I have? Over a decade of watching RHONY, and this clip. That said, I have to know for sure, so if you or someone you know has information that could solve this mystery, please comment below.

