I Think We All Have Just Have a Few Questions

People confirms that B.J. Novak and Delaney Rowe are dating. So, once again, we're forced to remind ourselves that Novak and Mindy Kaling haven't dated since 2007—and that he’s just her kids’ godfather and “Uncle FoFo.”

By Alise Morales  |  April 29, 2025 | 10:52am
Photos: Getty Images CelebritiesDirt BagDirt Bag
I Think We All Have Just Have a Few Questions

Somewhere in Los Angeles, Mindy Kaling’s therapist is working overtime. In a rare W for Deuxmoi, it appears B.J. Novak (45) really is dating 29-year-old actress and TikTok star Delaney Rowe. The pair were first spotted together at The Official How Long Gone After Party at the Standard in New York City in November, and romance rumors started to fly when they were seen together again (and reported to Deuxmoi) at The Bowery Hotel in December. But the rumors really started cooking after this tweet:

People quickly confirmed via an “exclusive source,” and thus, the TikTok-to-Twitter pipeline claimed another news cycle. 

For those whose screen time has not yet hit the 10-hours-per-day mark, Rowe is one of TikTok’s most famous faces, where she boasts a healthy three million followers. She’s known for her (genuinely pretty good) parodies of the “absolutely insufferable female lead” in indie movies; a schtick she’s been able to keep up for a surprisingly long time. Though fans now seem divided over whether or not this means she is “absolutely insufferable” herself. I’ll let you decide.

@delaneysayshelloWanna know a secret?♬ original sound – Delaney Rowe

Meanwhile, B.J. Novak is…B.J. Novak. The Office star has been romantically linked to Kaling for years, but the pair only dated from 2004 to 2007—though many believe he’s actually the father of her three children. (The pair has neither confirmed nor denied this.) Legally speaking, Novak is just the godfather who they call “Uncle FoFo” and is, according to Kaling, “such an important and integral part of my family that sometimes I forget that the reason I know him is that we worked together professionally.” Sure. Great. Nothing to see here. 

In February, Novak paid tribute to Kaling at her induction ceremony into the Hollywood Walk of Fame, where he got choked up over his dear, dear friend, saying, “Mindy, as I look around and see all these people from your life, who have believed in you from the beginning, I’m just sorry that none of us doubted you. Because I know how much more fun that would make this for you. But we couldn’t help it, we always knew you’d be famous, but we had no idea how beautifully you’d handle the job.” Then he gave her a little kiss on the head, as friends do. 

Fans were quick to point out that, if the Deumoix timeline is to be believed, Novak was three months deep into his relationship with Rowe when this happened. (A Kelly Kapoor and Ryan-ass plotline if I’ve ever heard one). They also appeared to attend Vanity Fair’s Oscar Party together in March. In 2014, Novak told People that his and Kaling’s relationship was “complicated”: “A really complicated person and a really complicated friendship, but I wouldn’t trade it for anything in the world.”

Teams for Novak and Rowe have neither confirmed nor denied the rumors. I guess we’ll find out 5-7 years from now when Delaney announces that Novak is the godfather of her kids. 

  • We might be losing Megan Thee Stallion to Japan in the next “couple of years.” Oh, to be young, talented, and rich enough that other countries actually want you to move there. [Reddit]
  • Katy Perry is being accused of using AI visuals on her Lifetimes tour, which is exactly how long it’s going to take for her to get good press again. [Parade]
  • Try not to spiral about your own dating life after hearing Joe Exotic just got married for the sixth time…while serving a 21-year sentence for attempted murder. [People]
  • Holding space for the fact that Ariana Grande brought her spongeboyfriend to see Liz Gillies in Little Shop of Horrors in NYC. Hate to say it, but these two would absolutely body a “Suddenly Seymour” duet. [People]

Like what you just read? You’ve got great taste. Subscribe to Jezebel, and for $5 a month or $50 a year, you’ll get access to a bunch of subscriber benefits, including getting to read the next article (and all the ones after that) ad-free. Plus, you’ll be supporting independent journalism—which, can you even imagine not supporting independent journalism in times like these? Yikes. 

 
Join the discussion...