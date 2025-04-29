I Think We All Have Just Have a Few Questions

Somewhere in Los Angeles, Mindy Kaling’s therapist is working overtime. In a rare W for Deuxmoi, it appears B.J. Novak (45) really is dating 29-year-old actress and TikTok star Delaney Rowe. The pair were first spotted together at The Official How Long Gone After Party at the Standard in New York City in November, and romance rumors started to fly when they were seen together again (and reported to Deuxmoi) at The Bowery Hotel in December. But the rumors really started cooking after this tweet:

People quickly confirmed via an “exclusive source,” and thus, the TikTok-to-Twitter pipeline claimed another news cycle.

For those whose screen time has not yet hit the 10-hours-per-day mark, Rowe is one of TikTok’s most famous faces, where she boasts a healthy three million followers. She’s known for her (genuinely pretty good) parodies of the “absolutely insufferable female lead” in indie movies; a schtick she’s been able to keep up for a surprisingly long time. Though fans now seem divided over whether or not this means she is “absolutely insufferable” herself. I’ll let you decide.