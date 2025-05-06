I Want What They Have

This week, a lot of folks are talking about the latest issue of New York Magazine—more specifically, a piece about rich white girl transplants “transforming” the West Village (read: using it as their personal playground with their parents’ paychecks). While I get it, I’m much more tickled by a different story in the magazine.

In an essay titled, “The truth about us, after all these years,” Barry Diller, the billionaire of Diane Von Fürstenberg husband-fame, came out as queer ahead of the release of his memoir, Who Knew. Before I go on, let me just say that I’ve never had much desire to read any white, male billionaire’s memoir until this very moment…

“While there have been a good many men in my life, there has only ever been one woman, and she didn’t come into my life until I was 33 years old,” the piece begins. “There are many complex aspects of my relationship with Diane von Fürstenberg: romantic love and deep respect, companionship and world adventuring, then disappointment and separation, and finally marriage. We met in 1974, separated in 1981, reunited in 1991, married in 2001, and have spent 50 years intertwined with each other in a unique and complete love.” Sounds like a love story fit for the movies. Who knew, indeed!