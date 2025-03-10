ICE Arrested Legal U.S. Resident Who Protested the Genocide of Palestinians at Columbia

On Saturday evening, following reports of ICE agents in Columbia University student housing, recent graduate Mahmoud Khalil was arrested and detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement in front of his wife, who is eight months pregnant. During Khalil’s time as a student at Columbia, he was a vocal pro-Palestine student activist and leading figure in organizing student encampments to protest Israel’s genocide in Gaza and Columbia’s ties to Israel. Khalil served as a key negotiator with the university during the encampment protests last spring, which drew horrific police violence sanctioned by the university.

ICE officers approached Khalil and his wife, who is an American citizen, at the entrance of their student housing building around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday. The agents reportedly told Khalil, who is Palestinian and graduated in December, that the State Department had revoked his student visa, even though Khalil has a green card and is a legal resident. His wife went to their apartment to retrieve his green card, while Khalil put his lawyer, Amy Greer, on the phone and tried to have the agents speak to her. The agents claimed Khalil’s green card had been revoked, too. When Greer tried to ask why Khalil was being detained, if the agents had a warrant, and also repeated that he has a green card, the agents hung up.

Zeteo News reported that one of the agents showed what he claimed to be a warrant on his cell phone, but Khalil and his attorney didn’t see a physical version of it. “We will vigorously be pursuing Mahmoud’s rights in court, and will continue our efforts to right this terrible and inexcusable—and calculated—wrong committed against him,” Greer said in a statement shared with the outlet.

On Sunday afternoon, Khalil’s wife said she didn’t know of her husband’s location. On Sunday evening, ICE’s detainee tracker showed that Khalil is being held at the Jena/LaSalle Detention Facility in Louisiana, a facility known for human rights abuses.

Tricia McLaughlin, a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security, said in a statement on Sunday that ICE detained Khalil “in support of President Trump’s executive orders prohibiting anti-Semitism” and that Khalil “led activities aligned to Hamas.” “We will be revoking the visas and/or green cards of Hamas supporters in America so they can be deported,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio tweeted on Sunday afternoon. The State Department has told several outlets that it has “broad authority to revoke visas” under the Immigration and Nationality Act.