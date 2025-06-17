‘Jagged Little Pill’ Just Turned 30 and Alanis Morissette’s Message Is as Relevant as Ever

View this post on Instagram

The book is at its most poignant when it reminds readers that Morissette has always remained above the fray, choosing instead to settle the score through song and let The Man incriminate himself. The most famous case, of course, is the man (or men) who inspired “You Outta Know.” Morissette has never actually confirmed the identity of any of her subjects—especially not the song that launched a thousand rumors. Meanwhile, multiple men (Uncle Joey included) have tried to lay claim as her muse, no matter how much of a douche Morissette’s lyrics make them sound.

Morissette has taken a similar approach when it comes to any story that involves her. In 2022, she declined to perform at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony due to sexist comments made by Jann Wenner, co-founder of Rolling Stone and former Hall of Fame board member. “I am at a point in my life where there is no need for me to spend time in an environment that reduces women,” she wrote in a lengthy Instagram story. It wasn’t just removing herself from the drama, but a definitive statement about a woman’s right to say no when much of the public’s attitude remains “shut up and sing.”

“I thought it was really a smooth move on her part and it came at such a prescient time, too,” Volpert said. “I mean, Jann Wenner got booted off the board like 10 minutes after, so she read the tea leaves correctly.” But she noted that Morissette had been between a rock and a hard place from the jump: If she’d gone to the ceremony, “she’s lending her power,” Volpert said. But, “if she doesn’t say anything about the situation, then she’s just letting it lie. And if she does say something,” people will say, “oh, it’s all about Alanis.”

It’s “the same sort of B.S. that she suffered so often in the ’90s,” Volpert said, before making a distinctly Alanis-esque point: “I will not be fooled by capitalism into saying that things are better for women in music now than they were” then. Sure, “the content is different, but the forms are the same.”

The book elaborates on this—and related—arguments, including the spectrum of palatability that governs how we, the audience, measure female artists’ apparent feminism against each other. The criteria is all-encompassing: from the artist’s music, to the way they interact with labels and promoters, to their performances and products. All of it is a distraction from what actually matters: that men still maintain most decision-making power in the industry. Regardless of the fact that women are undoubtedly the most popular (not to mention profitable) artists today, their pockets aren’t filled first.

For Volpert, it brings to mind a phenomenon at her book signings and live events: “I’ve noticed that men come to my readings because I’ve written a lot of books about the church of rock and roll and they care about it, and they’re willing to go there with me on female musicians a lot of the time, which I’m grateful for. But when they ask questions at the end [of an Alanis gig], there’s an extreme wariness and trepidation about how they phrase things. And I can tell that they have understood that they may be Mr. Man and not realized it.”

“I can tell that they’re scared that they may have blind spots or a lack of self-awareness about some things, and that, to me, is like ‘oh, you’ve understood that you’re plugged into a system which maybe you had no part in the creation of, but you are profiting by,'” she added.

Frankly, there’s optimism in that; there’s much progress that needs to be made, but a fraction of those who most need to make it seem (at least somewhat) game. Still, perhaps the most powerful takeaway of Why Alanis Morissette Matters is how an artist (and their decades of work) is able to remain so personal to a stranger’s progression.

“So much of life is a gray area and I think the older we get, the more we recognize that,” Volpert said. “And so as Alanis learned that over time—softened just a little in that regard—so, too, did I.

“But the fundamental fact of my judgment of her work? That has not changed. It was honest and true when I was a kid, and it’s honest and true now.”