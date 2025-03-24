Jennifer Coolidge Says ‘The White Lotus’ Has Helped Her Score

One might think that portraying an emotionally fragile hot mess could hinder your dating prospects, but according to Jennifer Coolidge, her stint as Tanya McQuoid on The White Lotus has helped her score.
It’s not the first time her career has helped her dating life; she’s previously claimed that her role as Stifler’s mom in American Pie significantly improved her sex life—including nabbing her “the best dick” ever. But post-White Lotus, Coolidge said she’s found herself on the receiving end of more “benefits” than before.
“This is far better than American Pie because people were really sad about Tanya falling off a boat,” she said. “These men like you better because they feel that you went through something. That show really upped my game!”
Given her status as an LGBTQ+ icon, I could see sizable number of them being gay—but now I’ve also learned to never underestimate the power of a tragic, slightly funny T.V. death.
Coolidge said that prior to accepting the role of Tanya (for which she’s earned not one but two Emmy Awards, thank you very much), she had been becoming “obsessed” with “unavailable men” and “guys who really hate women deep down.”
She described one particularly bad match: “He had a T-shirt on that his belly came out of, plus red cowboy boots,” Coolidge recalled. “He was 4 feet 11 inches and he said, ‘Would you like to go out?’ And, well, there was nothing wrong with him, but you have this idea that Brad Pitt or whoever will sweep you off your feet.” Brad Pitt not so much but yes, I, too have imagined being swept off my feet only to be asked out by men vaguely resembling Elmer Fudd.
But White Lotus “changed that for me,” Coolidge added to the record. “It’s not just that little guy any more.”
We’ll add that to the laundry list of reasons to thank Mike White.
