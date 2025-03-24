Jennifer Coolidge Says ‘The White Lotus’ Has Helped Her Score

One might think that portraying an emotionally fragile hot mess could hinder your dating prospects, but according to Jennifer Coolidge, her stint as Tanya McQuoid on The White Lotus has helped her score.

“Even though I play a complete weirdo in White Lotus, cute guys come up to me,” Coolidge told the Sunday Times in a profile published over the weekend.

It’s not the first time her career has helped her dating life; she’s previously claimed that her role as Stifler’s mom in American Pie significantly improved her sex life—including nabbing her “the best dick” ever. But post-White Lotus, Coolidge said she’s found herself on the receiving end of more “benefits” than before.