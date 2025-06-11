This Joan Baez Interview Is Required Reading Right Now

In a truly magical twist of fate, my path recently crossed with the fabled singer-songwriter and activist, Joan Baez (IRL!). As a longtime admirer, I was pleased to discover that she didn’t just meet any expectations I might’ve had; she far surpassed them. She is everything you think she is—warm, willful, wholly present. But she’s also so much more; I could think up innumerable adjectives. And her latest interview in Rolling Stone brings to mind another one: legendary.

On Wednesday, the magazine published a Q&A with Baez that spanned myriad topics—from her thoughts on A Complete Unknown (“People in my camp, they’re outraged, and they’re fact-checking. And I said, ‘Don’t bother.'”); to Bob Dylan’s personal hygiene (“But then, that was part of the charm, I’m sure. The unwashed phenomenon.”); to her crush on Hozier (“Take me to church with that bad boy.”) But her reflections on the current political moment couldn’t have come at a better time.

Likening America to “torn fabric,” Baez said she “doesn’t spend a lot of time worrying about the fact that things are sliding backward.” Given she’s participated in decades of protest and personally witnessed the many moments of progression and regression, this particular revelation is oddly comforting as bleak as it be.

“Things don’t ever stay where you want them to be,” she said simply. “Havel’s government, Mandela: Those are wonderful, amazing people, and they do this wonderful, amazing stuff, and it lasts sometimes for a good amount of time, and then somebody fucks it up.”