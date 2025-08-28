Jordon Hudson Filed a Trademark Application for the Phrase ‘Gold Digger’

It’s been a quiet summer for America’s Age Gap Couple, Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick. After a springtime marked by their bizarre CBS morning sit-down interview, it looks like Jordon spent the summer months as many 24-year-olds are wont to: posting perfect vacation photos at various seaside destinations. But last week, after sharing an old photo of herself blowing a kiss to commemorate the kick-off of college football season, Hudson shook off the indulgent listlessness of summer and got back to business. On Monday, she filed a trademark application for the phrase “gold digger.” It is back-to-school season after all. Time to get to work, Jordon.

According to Page Six, the former cheerleader (she quit her competitive squad in December, remember?) applied through her company, Trouble Cub Enterprises, with the intention of selling jewelry and keychains. This isn’t Hudson’s first foray into the world of self-branding. The couple has already filed trademarks for “Chapel Bill,” “Belestrator,” “Trail of Salty Tears,” “Saving Miss Daisy,” “Peachy Keen and Wonderful,” and “Ignore the Noise (Bill’s Version)” to name a few.

“Jordon and I have both a personal & professional relationship,” Belichick wrote in an email to Beck Keith, a senior associate vice chancellor in the Office of University Communications, in April. He asked that media requests be sent through Hudson, but reassured Keith that she was not involved in UNC football. While I’m allowing myself at least 49 years (the couple’s age gap) to decide how I feel about this relationship, I do earnestly hope Hudson is securing professional (read: financial) equity in these trademark endeavors. In fact, I won’t accept a 73-year-old man making a single penny off the phrase “gold digger.” That better all be going into Hudson’s personal retirement fund.

Calling all Degrassi stans—a documentary on the show premieres at TIFF next month (and yes, Drake is in it). [ Youtube ]

Arianators, assemble! Seems like Ariana Grande might be going on tour next year? [ Instagram ]

That feeling when a TV show’s fanbase is so crazy the studio has to beg them to “act normal.” [ Variety ]

“I will walk out the motherfucking door, and half my staff will follow me,” – a Vanity Fair editor after rumors leaked about Melania Trump as a possible cover star. [ The New Republic ]

Stop and smell the roses, aka check out Naomi Osaka’s incredible US Open fit. [ ESPN ]

Like what you just read? You’ve got great taste. Subscribe to Jezebel, and for $5 a month or $50 a year, you’ll get access to a bunch of subscriber benefits, including getting to read the next article (and all the ones after that) ad-free. Plus, you’ll be supporting independent journalism—which, can you even imagine not supporting independent journalism in times like these? Yikes.