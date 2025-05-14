Sounds Like Jordon Hudson Quit Her Cheerleading Squad for Bill Belichick…

When it comes to Bill Belichick and his 24-year-old girlfriend and “creative muse,” Jordon Hudson, the online fodder is funding itself at this point. This week alone, it’s been reported that Hudson turned down Dancing With The Stars, that Belichick was forced to address the backlash to his relationship with his team, and that the couple is still being mocked by Belichick’s former players and peers after that viral CBS Mornings sit-down. Frankly, it’s a wonder how these two crazy kids are able to focus on anything but the bullshit. And if Hudson’s resignation letter from her competitive cheerleading team is any indication, they haven’t been.

On Wednesday, the Washington Post published a feature speculating on the “PR disaster” that is her relationship with Belichick, including a heartfelt note they obtained that Hudson wrote to her former squad in December 2024. In the letter, she expressed regret for her “absences,” apparent “inability to prioritize” the team, and ultimately, withdrew from the squad.