Sounds Like Jordon Hudson Quit Her Cheerleading Squad for Bill Belichick…

“During this time, I have faced a slow, exterior erasure of my strong, individual identity,” Hudson wrote to her former cheerleading squad in December, in a letter obtained by the Washington Post.

By Audra Heinrichs  |  May 14, 2025 | 2:42pm
When it comes to Bill Belichick and his 24-year-old girlfriend and “creative muse,” Jordon Hudson, the online fodder is funding itself at this point. This week alone, it’s been reported that Hudson turned down Dancing With The Stars, that Belichick was forced to address the backlash to his relationship with his team, and that the couple is still being mocked by Belichick’s former players and peers after that viral CBS Mornings sit-down. Frankly, it’s a wonder how these two crazy kids are able to focus on anything but the bullshit. And if Hudson’s resignation letter from her competitive cheerleading team is any indication, they haven’t been.

On Wednesday, the Washington Post published a feature speculating on the “PR disaster” that is her relationship with Belichick, including a heartfelt note they obtained that Hudson wrote to her former squad in December 2024. In the letter, she expressed regret for her “absences,” apparent “inability to prioritize” the team, and ultimately, withdrew from the squad.

“At times, I am sure to many of you it may have felt at some point this season that I was selfishly putting my needs above the needs of the team, or of my teammates,” Hudson wrote. While she maintained that that “perspective is not entirely correct,” Hudson emphasized her “actions were not guided by selfishness.”

In explaining her resignation, Hudson cited her own personal ethos (“Team; Teammate; Self”) in which she purports to uphold others’ needs before her own.

Granted, Hudson could be doing exactly what she wants. Over the weekend, she competed in the Miss Maine pageant (she placed third), and judging by her Instagram, she seems pretty content being Belichick’s companion. And hey, there’s probably a hosting gig in the works for her. Then again, there’s always a chance that all of this is just conjecture and Hudson is just facing down the internet’s worst misogynists at 24 with little to show for it. Bleak.

If all of us were to be burned at the stake for our behavior at Hudson’s age, well, you wouldn’t have the pleasure of reading this take. That said, I just hope she doesn’t regret this choice!

