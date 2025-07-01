Khloé Kardashian Posts Plastic Surgery Haul
Apparently, using Instagram comments to list (some of) the work you’ve had done is the new celebrity trend.Photo: Getty Images CelebritiesDirt BagDirt Bag
The era of hiding your plastic surgery is over, and the era of cheekily admitting to it in the comments of an Instagram post is here. Over the weekend, Khloé Kardashian joined the comments section of a post from Dr. Jonny Betteridge, founder of the London-based clinic, JB Aesthetics. In the post, Betteridge speculated about the work the third Kardashian sister has had over the years, from botox (obviously) to lip filler (duh) to an upper bleph (sure) to “a chin implant for lower face protection” (why not?).
View this post on Instagram
The generally complimentary overview not only summoned Khloé’s legions of fans and haters, but Kardashian herself, who announced that she took the post “as a great compliment!” before listing all the procedures she’s actually had over (or at least, the ones she wants us to know about). And yes, “salmon sperm facials” are on the list. As is a nose job, “collagen baby threads,” and “soft wave laser for skin tightening.”
Earlier this month, another member of the KarJenner clan also revealed the work she’s had done in an Instagram comment. Kylie Jenner, who previously admitted to getting lip injections in 2015 after pretending she was just really good at “over lining” her lips, dropped the deets on her breast implants in the comments of a TikTok from Rachel Leary. (445cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle, silicone, and she goes to Dr. Garth Fisher, for anyone interested.)
Other celebs like Meghan Trainor and Kristin Cavallari have also since revealed their cosmetic surgeries, opening up about breast augmentation, GLP-1s, and more. For those of us who remember the days when Jennifer Lopez would say with her full chest that it was olive oil—not botox or fillers—that kept her skin looking so youthful, this is at least a slight improvement. Because if you’re going to promote an unachievable beauty standard to average women, you can at least let them know how much it costs.
The answer is $800 per salmon sperm facial, by the way.
- Did Matthew McCaunaghey and Emma Roberts ignore Gillian Anderson? [Page Six]
- Katy Perry had a moment during her latest tour stop. [People]
- Allison Williams calls herself a “bona fide wimp.” [Entertainment Weekly]
- People have questions about Drake’s new “abs.” [Page Six]
- Not one, but two Mormon wives are joining Dancing With the Stars: Whitney Leavitt and Jen Affleck [The Hollywood Reporter]
- Mandatory military service could never stop the BTS Army. [Pink Villa]
- Kate Nash used her Glastonbury set to call out J.K. Rowling, Rod Stewart, Kier Starmer, Nigel Farage and…Matty Healy’s mom. [Consequence]
- Women only want one thing (heartfelt compliments on their manicure from Jeff Goldblum). [TikTok]
- Bring back physical media! But not like this. (Sorry, Lorde…) [Reddit]
- Travis Kelce says one of the craziest things about dating Taylor Swift is…he can no longer pee in the trees on the golf course. (Because of paparazzi.) [TMZ]
Like what you just read? You’ve got great taste. Subscribe to Jezebel, and for $5 a month or $50 a year, you’ll get access to a bunch of subscriber benefits, including getting to read the next article (and all the ones after that) ad-free. Plus, you’ll be supporting independent journalism—which, can you even imagine not supporting independent journalism in times like these? Yikes.Join the discussion...