Khloé Kardashian Posts Plastic Surgery Haul

The generally complimentary overview not only summoned Khloé’s legions of fans and haters, but Kardashian herself, who announced that she took the post “as a great compliment!” before listing all the procedures she’s actually had over (or at least, the ones she wants us to know about). And yes, “salmon sperm facials” are on the list. As is a nose job, “collagen baby threads,” and “soft wave laser for skin tightening.”

Earlier this month, another member of the KarJenner clan also revealed the work she’s had done in an Instagram comment. Kylie Jenner, who previously admitted to getting lip injections in 2015 after pretending she was just really good at “over lining” her lips, dropped the deets on her breast implants in the comments of a TikTok from Rachel Leary. (445cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle, silicone, and she goes to Dr. Garth Fisher, for anyone interested.)

Other celebs like Meghan Trainor and Kristin Cavallari have also since revealed their cosmetic surgeries, opening up about breast augmentation, GLP-1s, and more. For those of us who remember the days when Jennifer Lopez would say with her full chest that it was olive oil—not botox or fillers—that kept her skin looking so youthful, this is at least a slight improvement. Because if you’re going to promote an unachievable beauty standard to average women, you can at least let them know how much it costs.

The answer is $800 per salmon sperm facial, by the way.