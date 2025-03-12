Louisiana Doubles Down on ‘Coerced Abortion’ Narrative in Case Against Mother
The woman pleaded not guilty to a felony charge for allegedly buying abortion pills for her daughter—but state officials keep claiming she's guilty of "coercion."Photo: Getty Images AbortionPolitics
On Tuesday, a Louisiana mother pleaded not guilty to a felony for allegedly obtaining abortion pills, prescribed and shipped from a New York doctor, for her teen daughter. The doctor, Margaret Carpenter, was also indicted by the same West Baton Rouge jury, but New York’s shield laws—which protect health care workers from legal threats for providing abortion care to patients across state lines— have so far protected Carpenter from prosecution.
With the mother’s not guilty plea, prosecutors are doubling down on their unsubstantiated and conflicting claims that the woman “coerced” her daughter to take the abortion pills. West Baton Rouge District Attorney Tony Clayton and Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill (R) both reiterated to the Louisiana Illuminator’s Lorena O’Neil, who is also a Jezebel contributor, that the mother pressured and gave her daughter an ultimatum to take the medication. Clayton and Murrill laughably claim the criminal case is unrelated to reproductive health. Murrill has said several times that the mother’s supposed crime is “about coercion” and “forcing somebody to have an abortion who didn’t want one.” But neither Carpenter nor the mother faces coercion charges—just charges for violating the state’s abortion ban.