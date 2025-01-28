MAGA Losers Are Taunting Selena Gomez’s Instagram Breakdown

On Monday, Selena Gomez, who, like many of us, is not dealing well with the new Trump administration’s cruel and fascist policies, broke down on Instagram over the mass deportations. “I just want to say that I’m so sorry. All my people are getting attacked,” the Mexican-American said through tears in a now-deleted Instagram story. “The children. I don’t understand. I’m so sorry,” she said. “I wish I could do something but I can’t. I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything, I promise.”

Much can be said (and has!!) about Gomez’s relationship to social media. She’s always hovered around the title as the most-followed user on Instagram, which I imagine comes with a deep psychic toll. It’s certainly been a cause for distress in her life. At this point, Gomez announcing her departure and then promptly returning to Instagram is as predictable as the tides going in and out. Nevertheless, it’s always shocking that there isn’t someone on her team who manages her account for her.

But that is a discussion for another happy hour. Gomez quickly deleted her outcry on Instagram but not before the MAGA cronies got wind of it. Tom Homan, Trump’s pick for border tzar responded to the video by telling Fox News, “If they don’t like it, then go to Congress and change the law. We’re going to do this operation without apology.”

Sam Parker, whose most recent accomplishment was unsuccessfully running for the Senate in 2018, reposted old headlines about Gomez’s immigrant grandparents with the racist caption “Deport Selena Gomez.” Of course, that isn’t possible because Gomez is an American citizen.

Gomez responded to Parker in another Instagram story, “Oh Mr. Parker, Mr. Parker. Thanks for the laugh and the threat.” Maybe the upside of having millions of followers and no barriers from freely posting is it’ll expose how cruel and loser-ish the Sam Parkers of the world are. But also, I hope Gomez can turn to Benny Blanco in these times of despair…