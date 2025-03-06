MAGA Turns on Amy Coney Barrett for Siding With Starving Children

Amy Coney Barrett was a DEI appointee. pic.twitter.com/9uPAXmeBd8

“Amy Coney Barrett was a DEI appointee,” white nationalist influencer Laura Loomer tweeted on Wednesday, alongside a photo of Coney Barrett and her family, including her adoptive children who are Black. The racist subtext couldn’t have been more obvious, given everything we know about Loomer’s rabidly bigoted beliefs.

Mike Cernovich, the far-right Pizzagate conspiracy theorist and alleged sexual assailant, wrote of Coney Barrett, “She is evil, chosen solely because she checked identity politics boxes. Another DEI hire. It always ends badly.” Now, I very much believe and have written before that Trump deliberately chose a right-wing woman like Coney Barrett to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg as a means to troll feminists. He practically wielded her gender as a shield against criticisms that he shamelessly rushed to replace Ginsburg in the final weeks of his presidency in 2020. So, here we have a classic case of two things that can be true at once: While it’s true Trump touted Coney Barrett’s gender when he appointed her, it’s also true that Loomer, Cernovich, and fellow viral MAGA star Jack Posobiec are now attacking Coney Barrett with cartoonishly sexist labels by referring to her as a “DEI hire.

Another far-right influencer, Paul A. Szypula, called Barrett’s decision to side with the liberal justices “disgraceful.” He also called her “a bad SCOTUS nominee.” Charlie Kirk replied, “Looking that way.”

The surprising Wednesday SCOTUS ruling came after a couple of quick exchanges between Trump and Roberts—following Trump’s Tuesday address—went viral on social media. Trump embraced Roberts and emphatically told him, “Thank you again. Thank you again. Won’t forget it.” Sooo, not sure what that’s about, but a photo of Coney Barrett’s face appearing to grimace at this interaction has since been making the rounds—with conservatives wielding it to frame her as a Judas-like figure, while MSNBC-pilled liberals use the photo to hail her as a resistance hero.

Both factions are reading too much into a single photo and writing fan fiction, IMO. Coney Barrett overturned Roe v. Wade and nearly all of her rulings have made our lives immeasurably worse over the last five years. I guess, at least this one time, she and Roberts decided to draw the line at the U.S. violating existing foreign aid contracts to appease the bored, right-wing tech billionaire currently amusing himself by destroying our government. But… it’s really not deeper than that!

As for the conservative justices who sided with Trump, Justice Samuel Alito wrote, “Does a single district court judge who likely lacks jurisdiction have the unchecked power to compel the government of the United States to pay out (and probably lose forever) 2 billion taxpayer dollars? The answer to that question should be an emphatic ‘No,’ but a majority of this court apparently thinks otherwise. I am stunned.” I, too, am stunned. I am stunned that a presidential administration that has $400 million for Musk’s shitty cars is trying to weasel its way out of saving the lives of severely malnourished global communities. Alas, here we are!