MAGA Turns on Amy Coney Barrett for Siding With Starving Children
“Amy Coney Barrett was a DEI appointee,” Laura Loomer wrote after Coney Barrett sided with justices against allowing Trump to withhold $2 billion in lifesaving foreign aid.Photo: Getty Images Politics
Appealing to the consciences of conservative Supreme Court justices isn’t going to save us in the even more unhinged era of Trump 2.0. But even a broken clock is right twice a day—and on Wednesday, conservative Supreme Court Justices Amy Coney Barrett and John Roberts sided with the three liberal justices to reject the Trump administration’s plea to withhold billions of dollars in foreign aid. And now, all hell is breaking loose in MAGA world.
In February, District Judge Amir Ali ruled that the Trump administration must pay the $2 billion in lifesaving foreign aid already promised under existing USAID contracts, issuing a February 26 deadline. (Elon Musk, an unelected billionaire and professional idiot, has largely led the charge against USAID.) The Trump administration appealed Ali’s ruling to the Supreme Court, which paused Ali’s deadline to review Trump’s arguments. Then, on Wednesday, in a 5-4 ruling, the Supreme Court determined that the Trump administration must comply with Ali’s ruling, directing the district judge to issue clear instructions on Trump’s obligations and the timing for his administration to disburse the aid.
It was a major blow to Trump’s bullshit “America First” posturing, as the administration has aimed to flex its power by withholding relief for children on the brink of starvation, all while they rushed another $4 billion in aid to Israel earlier this week. Trump supporters are now displeased with the two treacherous conservative justices, and their ire has fallen particularly hard on Coney Barrett. This is probably because Trump appointed her, but the specific lines of attack from MAGA influencers suggest all the typical right-wing misogyny is also at play here.
Amy Coney Barrett was a DEI appointee. pic.twitter.com/9uPAXmeBd8