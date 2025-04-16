Marjorie Taylor Greene (Literally) Stuns (Protesters) in New Town Hall Appearance

On Tuesday night, despite GOP leaders urging their party not to hold town halls due to angry constituents looking to raise concerns with their elected officials, Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) bravely held a town hall—IDs were checked at the door, questions were submitted and selected beforehand, and the 150 or so people seemed to all be Greene supporters. Except for a few…

Police used a stun gun on two people at the event: a 40-year-old man from Atlanta, Georgia and a 45-year-old man from Dallas, Georgia. They also arrested a third, a 28-year-old woman, also from Dallas. Additionally, cops escorted six people from the Acworth Community Center. According to the New York Times, one of the men began “yelling, booing and jeering” at Greene as she walked to the stage, before “several” police officers dragged him out of the room.

“If you want to shout and chant, we will have you removed just like that man was thrown out,” Greene said. “We will not tolerate it!” Police then removed and stunned the second man who heckled Greene as she played a video of Barack Obama talking about the national debt. Greene screamed, “Bye!” and the rest of the audience members clapped and cheered.

As for the actual town hall, it sounds like Greene just gassed up Trump and gaslit her district. The NYT reports: