Marjorie Taylor Greene (Literally) Stuns (Protesters) in New Town Hall Appearance

On Tuesday night, despite GOP leaders urging their party not to hold town halls due to angry constituents looking to raise concerns with their elected officials, Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) bravely held a town hall—IDs were checked at the door, questions were submitted and selected beforehand, and the 150 or so people seemed to all be Greene supporters. Except for a few…
Police used a stun gun on two people at the event: a 40-year-old man from Atlanta, Georgia and a 45-year-old man from Dallas, Georgia. They also arrested a third, a 28-year-old woman, also from Dallas. Additionally, cops escorted six people from the Acworth Community Center. According to the New York Times, one of the men began “yelling, booing and jeering” at Greene as she walked to the stage, before “several” police officers dragged him out of the room.
“If you want to shout and chant, we will have you removed just like that man was thrown out,” Greene said. “We will not tolerate it!” Police then removed and stunned the second man who heckled Greene as she played a video of Barack Obama talking about the national debt. Greene screamed, “Bye!” and the rest of the audience members clapped and cheered.
As for the actual town hall, it sounds like Greene just gassed up Trump and gaslit her district. The NYT reports:
In between disruptions at the event, Ms. Greene applauded the Trump administration’s deportation efforts and praised Congress for passing the Laken Riley Act, a measure that requires the detention of undocumented immigrants accused of certain crimes. Ms. Greene crowed about the DOGE team’s push to shutter the U.S. Agency for International Development. Instead of taking questions directly from the audience, she read and answered prescreened questions from a slide deck.
One of the “prescreened” questions was from a constituent named Sarah. It read: “Why is M.T.G. supporting Musk and DOGE and the slashing of Medicaid, Social Security offices, libraries, and more? This is outrageous.” Greene responded by saying that Sarah is “being brainwashed by the news that you’re watching,” and the crowd hooted and hollered. Sick.
In regard to the economy and tariffs, Greene said
: “Don’t be a ‘panican.’ That’s a new word President Trump came up with.”
“The reality is tariffs are not a massive tax on the American people,” she continued. “The tax on the American people that you’ve been suffering with is the inflation that Biden and the Democrats put on the American people and their absolute reckless spending for the past four years.” I swear, Republicans are getting paid by someone to throw in Biden’s name whenever possible.
Over 100 protesters lined up outside the community center. One protester who got in held up a sign that read, “Jail 4 Inside Traders.” Which…does not seem to be something Greene addressed with her district!
Greene’s been facing a ton of backlash over a slew of stock trades she made right before Trump announced the 90-day pause on tariffs. Here’s a breakdown from Fox 11:
According to financial disclosure reports and USA Today, Greene purchased between $21,000 and $315,000 worth of stocks in major tech and logistics companies—including Apple, Adobe, NVIDIA, Palantir, and Cummins—on April 9. The previous day, she bought an additional $11,000 to $165,000 in shares of companies such as Amazon, FedEx, JPMorgan Chase, Lululemon, Nike, Qualcomm, and Tesla. She also sold between $50,000 and $100,000 in U.S. Treasury bills.
Greene disclosed the trades in an April 11 federal disclosure report. After the event, she didn’t deny knowing Trump was set to announce the 90-day pause and continued to maintain that she has a financial adviser and didn’t make the trades herself.
“He did a great job. He bought the dip,” Greene told reporters. “And that’s what anybody with any financial sense does when they know the market is going to be going down.” Uh-huh.
“How people should handle their business is in the voting booth,” Greene said in response to the protesters. “There’s no reason for screaming, yelling, ridiculous, outrageous protesting. That disrupts the entire event for every single person that is there.” It’s annoying to always have to play the January 6 card, but what a wild thing to say when your party violently stormed the U.S. Capitol, and you’ve since joked about how, if you organized it, “we would have fun.”
On Wednesday morning, Greene tweeted a lengthy message, ranting about the media and the unarmed protesters, while hailing the police as “heroic” and saying they need to make more money. She concluded with: “Blessed are the peacemakers, because they will be called sons of God.” I wonder if God knew to buy the dip.
