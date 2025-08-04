Sydney Sweeney Is a Registered Republican. And Water is Wet.

Also this weekend, Sweeney got heckled at the premiere of her latest film, and Donald Trump said her American Eagle 'is fantastic.

By Audra Heinrichs  |  August 4, 2025 | 10:24am
Over the weekend, BuzzFeed confirmed some news that shocked absolutely no one: According to publicly available voter registration records, Sydney Sweeney has been a registered member of the Republican Party of Florida since June 2024. As if the red hat controversy of 2022, her attendance at Jeff Bezos‘ wedding (and their business relationship), and the many nakedly capitalistic and controversial endeavors from which she’s cashed a fat check, weren’t enough of a clue, Sweeney is MAGA. The jokes write themselves. Water is also wet, etc., etc. But the fallout of said non-news has resulted in some more somewhat surprising developments.

On Saturday night, Sweeney and some of her Euphoria co-stars, Hunter Schafer, Maude Apatow, and Jacob Elordi, went for karaoke at The GasLite in Santa Monica. Despite the backlash from both the BuzzFeed report and that American Eagle advertisement, Sweeney seemed in good spirits, according to Page Six. In fact, multiple videos posted to social media show Sweeney smiling and laughing with her colleagues while singing “What’s Up” by 4 Non Blondes. Nothing quite like belting a ballad about existential strife written by a queer woman alongside your transgender co-star when liberals have you on the lam, am I right? A more serious question: are all these kids’ publicists on vacation right now, or???

Then, on Sunday, Sweeney attended the premiere of her latest film, Americana, co-starring Halsey. You can’t make this shit up. While walking the red carpet, Sweeney was heckled by a woman who called the American Eagle ad “racist,” according to TMZ. Meanwhile, Sweeney appeared completely unbothered and continued posing for photographers, the tabloid noted. While that might seem bad, this gets more stupid. I promise.

That same day, President Donald Trump was asked to comment on Sweeney’s AE ad and the fact that she’s a registered Republican. Given much of the GOP has already voraciously defended her, it was inevitable…as was his response.

“Now I love her ad,” Trump told reporters after they noted her newly confirmed voting status. “You’d be surprised at how many people are Republicans. That’s what I wouldn’t have known, but I’m glad you told me that.”He added: “If Sydney Sweeney is a registered Republican, I think her ad is fantastic.”

Once upon a time, all of this would put a person’s career in serious peril. But because nothing matters anymore (least of consequences), Sweeney will probably win an Oscar soon.

