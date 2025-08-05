Possibly Huge Congrats to Florence Pugh!

While Pugh and Finn Cole have never even confirmed they're dating, they're now reportedly "secretly engaged."

By Alise Morales  |  August 5, 2025 | 12:13pm
Photos: Getty Images CelebritiesDirt BagDirt Bag
Possibly Huge Congrats to Florence Pugh!

That’s Mrs. Flo to you. Rumor has it that Florence Pugh and Peaky Blinders star Finn Cole have upgraded their relationship from “secretly dating” to “secretly engaged.” While neither party has ever confirmed that they’re together, a source in The Sun says the pair have been “in a bubble getting to know each other away from the spotlight” and are ready to take their relationship to the next level. Looks like we could be learning about another Vivienne Westwood-styled courthouse wedding after the fact any day now. 

Since it seems like this relationship won’t be confirmed until it’s listed on a headstone (as is their right), eagle-eyed Flo fans have resorted to context clues to suss out the fact that these two are, in fact, at the very least, dating. They were first officially linked in September 2024 when the Daily Mail reported them holding hands at a premiere after-party for The Perfect Couple. The very next day, The Sun spoke to a source who said, “Florence and Finn appeared to be very much together and they were having a great time.” 

The rumored relationship then went through the classic “rumored relationship” pipeline. Sightings of the pair were reported in Deuxmoi, and fans with time on their hands did the Lord’s work and looked back through all their social media interactions dating back to 2017 to confirm that Miss Flo has been a like-er on Cole’s Instagram for years. (And if that’s not love, what is?)

By mid-September 2024, Pugh confirmed she was in a relationship, but she did not say with whom, telling British Vogue, “We are figuring what we actually are and I think for the first time, I’m not allowing myself to go on a roller coaster. I’m allowing myself to take time to let something evolve and let it be completely real to its core, as opposed to racing into that.” 

Smash cut to: engagement rumors a year later. 

In the year since the rumors started, the pair have been spotted together at Glastonbury and Christmas shopping in London with Pugh’s dog Billie. And if that ain’t the mark of a British couple in love, I don’t know what is. 

Florence has also continued to appear in the comments of Cole’s Instagram, most notably commenting a melting face emoji on a cute pic of him at the Thunderbolts premiere earlier this year. 

So, who finally (allegedly) locked down Amy March? The 29-year-old actor is best known for playing Michael Gray in Peaky Blinders and the crime drama Animal Kingdom. More recently, he made his stage debut in Red Speedo at London’s Orange Tree Theater (with Miss Flo in attendance) and starred alongside Woody Harrelson in the film Last Breath. So basically, he’s an actor guy! And we all know Florence loves an actor guy. Her last high-profile relationship was with the much older Zach Braff from 2019-2022.

A tentative congrats to the supposedly happy alleged couple! Let’s hope the economic proposition of this marriage is as strong as their love for one another. 

  • Rupert Grint will reprise his most iconic role–Ed Sheeran’s doppelganger–for the new Ed Sheeran video. [NME]
  • Jack Osbourne has never asked his sister Aimee if she regrets not doing The Osbournes. Classic little brother shit. [People]
  • 71-year-old Christie Brinkley’s still got it (the ability to match with the same men as her 27-year-old daughter on dating apps). [Page Six]
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph and Vincent Hughes live thousands of miles apart and just renewed their vows after 20 years of marriage. I guess some people do have it figured out. [Just Jared]
  • Louis Tomlinson and Love Island alum Zara McDermott are IG official. But will they make it past Casa Amor? [E Online]

Like what you just read? You’ve got great taste. Subscribe to Jezebel, and for $5 a month or $50 a year, you’ll get access to a bunch of subscriber benefits, including getting to read the next article (and all the ones after that) ad-free. Plus, you’ll be supporting independent journalism—which, can you even imagine not supporting independent journalism in times like these? Yikes.

 
Join the discussion...