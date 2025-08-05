Possibly Huge Congrats to Florence Pugh!

That’s Mrs. Flo to you. Rumor has it that Florence Pugh and Peaky Blinders star Finn Cole have upgraded their relationship from “secretly dating” to “secretly engaged.” While neither party has ever confirmed that they’re together, a source in The Sun says the pair have been “in a bubble getting to know each other away from the spotlight” and are ready to take their relationship to the next level. Looks like we could be learning about another Vivienne Westwood-styled courthouse wedding after the fact any day now.

Since it seems like this relationship won’t be confirmed until it’s listed on a headstone (as is their right), eagle-eyed Flo fans have resorted to context clues to suss out the fact that these two are, in fact, at the very least, dating. They were first officially linked in September 2024 when the Daily Mail reported them holding hands at a premiere after-party for The Perfect Couple. The very next day, The Sun spoke to a source who said, “Florence and Finn appeared to be very much together and they were having a great time.”

The rumored relationship then went through the classic “rumored relationship” pipeline. Sightings of the pair were reported in Deuxmoi, and fans with time on their hands did the Lord’s work and looked back through all their social media interactions dating back to 2017 to confirm that Miss Flo has been a like-er on Cole’s Instagram for years. (And if that’s not love, what is?)

By mid-September 2024, Pugh confirmed she was in a relationship, but she did not say with whom, telling British Vogue, “We are figuring what we actually are and I think for the first time, I’m not allowing myself to go on a roller coaster. I’m allowing myself to take time to let something evolve and let it be completely real to its core, as opposed to racing into that.”