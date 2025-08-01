Tyra Banks—and Her Dubious Hygiene—Belongs on Daytime TV

If you’re not tuned in to daytime television, Tyra Banks is having a banner week as Jenna Bush Hager‘s guest co-host for the fourth hour of Today. Because I’m currently working from my family’s home in Ohio and at least one television plays all day long, I now know that the former supermodel has a whole host of habits that probably shouldn’t be boasted about on national television. Chief among them are collecting (and eating) crumbs from her bedsheets, picking people’s toes, and popping pimples.

“I love to get in the bed with my mom and watch TV,” Banks told Hager during her Tuesday appearance on Today with Jenna & Friends. “We do ice cream in bed, popcorn in bed.” As someone who was once told by a man that I looked like the kind of girl who has crumbs in her bed, to that admission I say: party on. However, when Hager rightfully pointed out that certain foods give way to leftovers that linger among the linens, Banks shared her questionable strategy to counteract that fact.

“But the great thing is that a couple days later…I clean crumbs by eating them, because if you put it in the trash, I’m like, ‘You might get roaches or something.’ So just clean it up with your finger and eat it,” Banks said. “Like popcorn? C’mon. That’s like astronaut food, it lasts forever. You just pick it up. I’m not joking.” So, you get roaches not by letting food become a bed partner but by…throwing it away? I’ll be damned.