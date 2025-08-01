Tyra Banks—and Her Dubious Hygiene—Belongs on Daytime TV
If you’re not tuned in to daytime television, Tyra Banks is having a banner week as Jenna Bush Hager‘s guest co-host for the fourth hour of Today. Because I’m currently working from my family’s home in Ohio and at least one television plays all day long, I now know that the former supermodel has a whole host of habits that probably shouldn’t be boasted about on national television. Chief among them are collecting (and eating) crumbs from her bedsheets, picking people’s toes, and popping pimples.
“I love to get in the bed with my mom and watch TV,” Banks told Hager during her Tuesday appearance on Today with Jenna & Friends. “We do ice cream in bed, popcorn in bed.” As someone who was once told by a man that I looked like the kind of girl who has crumbs in her bed, to that admission I say: party on. However, when Hager rightfully pointed out that certain foods give way to leftovers that linger among the linens, Banks shared her questionable strategy to counteract that fact.
“But the great thing is that a couple days later…I clean crumbs by eating them, because if you put it in the trash, I’m like, ‘You might get roaches or something.’ So just clean it up with your finger and eat it,” Banks said. “Like popcorn? C’mon. That’s like astronaut food, it lasts forever. You just pick it up. I’m not joking.” So, you get roaches not by letting food become a bed partner but by…throwing it away? I’ll be damned.
As the week continued, Banks’ cleanliness confessions got weirder. On Thursday, she told viewers she enjoys picking her loved ones’ toes.
“I like to pick. I like the toe, and if it has some stuff in it, I don’t mind digging it out,” Banks said. “But I have a kit. You have to have a kit. Some alcohol, you know. Some stuff!”
She added: “Anyone that wants it—my mom, my friends, my man, my son. And then, a pimple? If you had a pimple, I would be staring at you.” Apparently, pimple-popping is her “addiction,” and she described it as being “disgusting and erotic at the same time.”
“It touches those parts of me,” Banks said. OK!
Now, I was a devout follower of both America’s Next Top Model and The Tyra Banks Show, so I’m already well aware of her…quirky behavior. When it’s not being problematic as hell, I’m a fan. That said, until Wendy Williams is in fighting shape again, I think daytime television is missing a tried and true weirdo. There’s a vacuum. And only Banks and her dubious hygiene can fill it.
- I’ll never be over Lindsay Lohan‘s sequin tribute to the iconic lilac lace two-piece she wore at the end of Freaky Friday. [People]
- Another member of Maroon 5 is in the middle of a sexting scandal. Believe it or not, this one is far worse than Adam Levine‘s. [Daily Mail]
- Justin Timberlake has Lyme disease. [E! News]
- Why does Tim McGraw look like if Mr. Clean moved to Nashville???[Page Six]
- Liam Neeson is hung like…an Evian bottle, according to Janice Dickinson. [Us Weekly]
- John Stamos has replaced Josh Gad (rounding out a cast that includes Cynthia Erivo and Adam Lambert) in this weekend’s production of Jesus Christ Superstar at the Hollywood Bowl. Hallelujah? [Just Jared]
- Bill Burr on “trashing both Republicans and Liberals: “I can’t fix the political system, but when I do stand-up, if I start trashing, like, Trump, I’d hear the left in the crowd go, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah!’ And I’d be like, ‘The fuck? You voted for a guy that is staring off into space. Your guy literally should be in a fucking home. Your fucking party has not let you choose your candidate since Obama’s second term.” [Variety]
- Demi Lovato has new music. It’s fine. [The Hollywood Reporter]
- Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro are both starring in Luca Guadagnino‘s OpenAI movie??? If it’s not a TikTok witch, it’s a co-star…[TMZ]
