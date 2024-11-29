Zuck Kissed the Ring

Mark Zuckerberg's G650 Landed in West Palm Beach, Florida, United States. Apx. flt. time 18 min.

— Mark Zuckerberg's Jet (@zuckjet.grndcntrl.net) 2024-11-27T01:47:57.822299+00:00

Trump’s incoming deputy chief of staff and racist ghoul Stephen Miller talked to Fox News about the dinner meeting and said that Zuck is on board with Trump’s economic plans. “Mark, obviously, he has his own interest, and he has his own company and he has his own agenda,” Miller said, per the AP. “But he’s made clear that he wants to support the national renewal of America under Trump’s leadership.”

Hmm, what could the personal interests of a man worth nearly $200 billion possibly be? Lower taxes for himself and his gigantic company? Pressuring Trump to end an antitrust case over said company’s acquisition of Instagram and WhatsApp? Who’s to say!

Zuckerberg has been slowly warming up to Trump and the GOP recently. Yes, Meta kicked Trump off Facebook following the January 6 insurrection, but it restored his account in early 2023, shortly after Trump declared he was running for president a third time. In 2022, a Zuckerberg-linked nonprofit said it would stop donating to even non-partisan election infrastructure efforts following conservative backlash.

This year, Zuckerberg not only called Trump after a July assassination attempt in Pennsylvania, but told a reporter that Trump’s raised fist was “one of the most badass things I’ve ever seen in my life.” In August, Zuck said he regretted having Meta de-prioritize content about Hunter Biden’s laptop and decried “pressure” from President Joe Biden‘s administration to moderate posts about covid-19.

Now following confirmation that Zuck is dining with Trump, it’s abundantly clear that he knows where his bread is buttered.

I’d like to know who Vice President-elect JD Vance forced to make this image of him as Trump’s wife delivering the election map to a table of white people.

tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada could cost the U.S. 400,000 jobs . [ Speaking of Trump’s economy: Possibleon goods fromandcould cost the U.S.. [ Bloomberg

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. , said at a 2019 autism conference that child vaccine programs were like the sex abuse cover-ups by the Catholic Church . *Laughs nervously* Are GOP Senators going to block this guy? [ Trump’s pick for Health Secretary,, said at a 2019 autism conference thatwere like the sex abuse cover-ups by the. *Laughs nervously* Are GOP Senators going to block this guy? [ NBC News

South Dakota Sen. Mike Rounds (R) introduced a bill to abolish the Department of Education . [Argus Leader]

(R) introduced a bill to abolish the . [Argus Leader] Rudy Giuliani tells judge he can’t pay his bills in courtroom outburst” [ Headline: “tells judge he can’t pay his bills in courtroom outburst” [ The Guardian

Candace Owens has been banned from traveling to New Zealand and Australia for speaking events due to a history of minimizing the Holocaust . [ has been banned from traveling toandfor speaking events due to a history of minimizing the. [ Associated Press

Boris Epshteyn , was reportedly asking people for money to “promote” them to Trump as possible administration picks. [ An aide assisting with the Trump transition,, was reportedly asking people for money to “promote” them to Trump as possible administration picks. [ CNN

Hulk Hogan suggested that Trump may nominate him to serve on the President’s Council on Physical Fitness. [ suggested that Trump may nominate him to serve on the President’s Council on Physical Fitness. [ The Hill

