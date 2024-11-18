Morgan Wallen, Jason Statham Catch Strays in Kristin Cavallari’s TikTok

One thing about Kristin Cavallari? After two decades in the spotlight, she’s got stories. Another? When you least expect it, she’s going to share them in the most chaotic of ways.

On Sunday, the reality star turned entrepreneur and host posted a TikTok in which she and her hairstylist turned coattail-riding friend, Justin Anderson, do that popular trend where two people take turns filming each other while pretending to run and whoever’s holding the camera yells what the “suspect” is running from. It began with the following admission:

“Suspect let Morgan Wallen hurt her feelings and she kept going back,” Anderson said of Cavallari and the N-word-using country singer. Damn. They didn’t even work up to it. If, right out of the gate, my friend exposed the fact that at one time in my life, I was down bad for a mulleted guy whose entire discography is about drinking whisky (and includes a track called “Silverado for Sale”), I’d stop the video right then and there. Anderson’s revelation was confirmation of some 2023 rumors that Cavallari and Wallen had gone on a date. But Cavallari previously played coy about it on Watch What Happens Live and the story died…until now.

Cavallari and Anderson then went on to trade barbs about the other’s appearance (her Adam’s apple, his over-filled lips), and their relationship patterns (she’s “always got a guy in rotation,” while he’s “condescending to his fiancé), before Anderson dropped yet another bomb: “Suspect’s hottest hookup that she’s never told anybody about was with Jason Statham.” That’s right. Laguna Beach‘s resident bitch bumped uglies with The Transporter (now-married to Rosie Huntington-Whitely). Honestly? I’m seething with jealousy. First, Stephen Colletti. Now, the only bald man I’d ever let hit? Christ. She’s powerful.

“Oh my god, Justin,” Cavallari exclaimed in response. Then, the video ends. That’s just compelling cinema, sorry.

Wallen and Statham aside, she’s turned down Diddy (thank heavens), married (and divorced) one of the biggest losers (and anti-Vaxers) ever to play in the NFL, and just broke up with a young, hot guy whose entire job is lip-syncing on TikTok.

Unfortunately, I fear I now have to know what (and who) else is Cavallari sitting on.