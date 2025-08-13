Mrs. MAHA Is Staying Married…and Releasing a Memoir

“I don’t think there’s any point to going through every rumor and headline to try to defend or explain it,” Hines told the Wall Street Journal of her marriage to RFK Jr.

August 13, 2025
Remember in July when the word on the street was that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. might soon be without a wife? Well, if the Wall Street Journal’s latest profile of Cheryl Hines is any indication, that word was about as good as Mr. MAHA’s.

On Monday, WSJ published an in-depth conversation with the actress that ranged from her forthcoming memoir, Cheryl Hines Unscripted, to her heavily publicized relationship since her husband got a Trump appointment and landed himself in a “sexting scandal” with New York Magazine (now former) political reporter Olivia Nuzzi. According to Hines (the woman who is currently pushing a memoir), she isn’t interested in re-litigating all the rumors about their marriage.

“I don’t think there’s any point to going through every rumor and headline to try to defend or explain it,” Hines told the publication. “Bobby and I talk about everything, so that’s how we move through everything, and we’re really good friends, and we trust each other.” It’s not a surprise that this is the story she’s going with.

Since Kennedy’s infidelity made headlines in September, Mrs. MAHA has played the dutiful wife. Not only did she stand by him when news of his “inappropriate relationship” with Nuzzi broke, but she’s accompanied him to multiple events and—most damning of all—said nothing as most of Kennedy’s family publicly disowned him during his disastrous confirmation hearings. (Hines did briefly comment on his cousin Jack Schlossberg to the WSJ, though: “[Schlossberg’s] behavior—I don’t even want to say anything, because anything I say, he’s going to think, he’s going to be…excited that someone’s talking about him.)

“Cheryl doesn’t feel Bobby can be trusted one iota living on his own, in D.C., even part-time, with so many attractive women and Kennedy groupies around, as he gets settled in his powerful new position,” one insider told the tabloid. “So she’s given him a strict ultimatum—move me or else.”

However, you might remember that less than a month ago, several tabloids claimed Hines hadn’t even left Hollywood, despite the fact that Kennedy purchased a $4.34 million, 19th-century townhouse in Georgetown for them to live in together.

“Bobby felt the house in Georgetown would mend their marital bridges,” a source told Page Six, noting Kennedy bought it months earlier in April. According to the source, the home was Kennedy’s way of “keeping their marriage alive” and that he hoped they’d become “Washington’s latest power couple.” Instead, Hines was reported to have never actually moved in. Her alleged reasons: D.C. is a “deadbeat town” and she’s “still not convinced Bobby should be working in the right-wing Republican Trump administration.”

But all these stories apparently have as many holes as Kennedy’s brain. “One would deduce that we love each other and are still married and whatever we’ve been through is behind us,” she told the publication. Well, there you have it, I guess. I speculated months ago that Kennedy’s worm had found a new host in Hines. Unfortunately, that assertion still stands. Worse yet? We’ll be able to read all about it in Cheryl Hines Unscripted. 

According to Skyhorse Publishing, the book  is “an inspiring, laugh-out-loud, and deeply moving memoir that showcases Cheryl’s ability to find grace and humor in every chapter of her life.” Frankly, Hines is a little too talented at that…

