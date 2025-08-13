Mrs. MAHA Is Staying Married…and Releasing a Memoir

Remember in July when the word on the street was that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. might soon be without a wife? Well, if the Wall Street Journal’s latest profile of Cheryl Hines is any indication, that word was about as good as Mr. MAHA’s.

On Monday, WSJ published an in-depth conversation with the actress that ranged from her forthcoming memoir, Cheryl Hines Unscripted, to her heavily publicized relationship since her husband got a Trump appointment and landed himself in a “sexting scandal” with New York Magazine (now former) political reporter Olivia Nuzzi. According to Hines (the woman who is currently pushing a memoir), she isn’t interested in re-litigating all the rumors about their marriage.

“I don’t think there’s any point to going through every rumor and headline to try to defend or explain it,” Hines told the publication. “Bobby and I talk about everything, so that’s how we move through everything, and we’re really good friends, and we trust each other.” It’s not a surprise that this is the story she’s going with.