Nancy Mace Wants the Hard Questions Asked. Wait No Not That Kind!

Last week, I boldly vowed that I’d soon be penny-rich with the number of times Rep. Nancy Mace (R) goes viral on social media with a crazy moment of hers. Well, at the rate she’s going, I’ll need another piggy bank.

Speaking to a reporter after a South Carolina town hall, the Republican congresswoman was asked why she’s “tout[ing]” her wins on the state’s grant for the I-526 interchange, a road improvement project, when its funding came from the Inflation Reduction Act—which she proudly voted (and repeatedly railed) against.

“Absolutely, I can tout that,” Mace responded, with a glaring twinkle in her eye. Smiling big, she shot back at the reporter: “You’re very confused—and you’re a raging Democrat, a raging leftist with that kind of questioning.” Her deadpan tone reached horror-movie levels as she went on: “As a woman, you might want to think about how you view other women and how you treat other women.” Alexa, play Shania Twain.

It’s an unsettling end to an interview that had initially passed the vibes (and Bechdel) test, having begun with a smiley exchange about the town hall, which was apparently very crowded and very hot. The two, laughing about how much they’d been sweating earlier, launched into what seemed a civil conversation. But things turned sour after the reporter fact-checked the congresswoman.