Nicola Peltz’s Friend Is Coming in Hot to the Great Beckham Beef of 2025

"Everyone’s been kissing the Beckhams‘ ass forever, and Nicola was the first to stand up for her values," Peltz's friend wrote in an Instagram comment. What a good friend!

By Lauren Tousignant  |  August 15, 2025 | 1:19pm
In the world of celebrities, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are a couple whom I’ve never really had a strong opinion about. Nicola’s father definitely sucks, but I think it’s nice that Brooklyn is open to trying so many different jobs, and they do seem like a lovely couple who are very much in love. Good for them! But today, I found myself becoming a much bigger fan of Nicola after seeing one of her friends ready to throw hands at nasty Instagram commenters.

Brooklyn and Nicola have been fighting with Brooklyn’s family since at least April (but most likely longer); they skipped all three of David’s 50th birthday celebrations, and Brooklyn’s brothers, Romeo and Cruz, have been trolling him on Instagram for weeks. It also seems like Victoria is a bit of a monster-in-law, which sucks! This all brings us to August 2, when Brooklyn and Nicola celebrated their three-year wedding anniversary by renewing their wedding vows and throwing a “second wedding” with a 200-person guest list. The Beckham family was not invited.

(Side note: Brooklyn’s latest job is hot sauce creator!)

Over the past week, Nicola’s been sharing slideshows of the renewal ceremony, with a lot of people lambasting her for breaking up Brooklyn’s family or not being deserving of the Beckham name. This is when her friend, Rebecca Faria, stepped in to both stick up for Nicola and also spill some tea on the Beckham family dynamic.

“I love seeing people who spend years in therapy over toxic family ties coming here and judging someone who actually had the guts to walk away,” Faria commented. “Everyone’s been kissing the Beckhams‘ ass forever, and Nicola was the first to stand up for her values since couldn’t care less about their fame or money!” What a good friend!

“The moment they couldn’t control everything, they lost it and started planting fake press to make her look bad in the public eye. I’ve known her for years; she’s genuine, humble, and refuses to live in a fake world. So if you don’t know the REAL story, don’t come here talking crap,” Faria continued. “And Brooklyn is a grown man who can defend himself just fine! If he walked away, it’s because he knows exactly the environment he grew up in.”

“Calling Nicola controlling is just lazy,” she wrote in another comment. “She’s not holding anyone hostage, Brooklyn is a grown man who’s fully capable of making his own choices. He is an adult who’s perfectly aware of the life he wants, and he’s living it.”

Thank you for your service, Faria, and if you ever feel like taking the tea off Instagram, Jezebel would love to have you in our comments section!

I texted two of my best friends to see if they’d act similarly if I were ever in Nicola’s situation. “Yes. I already do that for Taylor Swift,” one responded. “I’d make a bunch of Finstas and attack them when they least expect,” wrote the other. Cheers to great friends! =D So if you haven’t yet today, text your friends to ask, “If I married into a famous family, and we had very public beef (and my mother-in-law, who was once a member of the biggest girl band in the world, maybe didn’t like me) would guys defend me in random Instagram comments????” Their responses are sure to warm your heart! (And if they don’t…maybe get new friends?)

Happy Friday to you, your friends, and to Brooklyn, Nicola, and Rebecca Faria only.

