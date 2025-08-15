Nicola Peltz’s Friend Is Coming in Hot to the Great Beckham Beef of 2025 "Everyone’s been kissing the Beckhams‘ ass forever, and Nicola was the first to stand up for her values," Peltz's friend wrote in an Instagram comment. What a good friend!

In the world of celebrities, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are a couple whom I’ve never really had a strong opinion about. Nicola’s father definitely sucks, but I think it’s nice that Brooklyn is open to trying so many different jobs, and they do seem like a lovely couple who are very much in love. Good for them! But today, I found myself becoming a much bigger fan of Nicola after seeing one of her friends ready to throw hands at nasty Instagram commenters.

Brooklyn and Nicola have been fighting with Brooklyn’s family since at least April (but most likely longer); they skipped all three of David’s 50th birthday celebrations, and Brooklyn’s brothers, Romeo and Cruz, have been trolling him on Instagram for weeks. It also seems like Victoria is a bit of a monster-in-law, which sucks! This all brings us to August 2, when Brooklyn and Nicola celebrated their three-year wedding anniversary by renewing their wedding vows and throwing a “second wedding” with a 200-person guest list. The Beckham family was not invited.

(Side note: Brooklyn’s latest job is hot sauce creator!)

Over the past week, Nicola’s been sharing slideshows of the renewal ceremony, with a lot of people lambasting her for breaking up Brooklyn’s family or not being deserving of the Beckham name. This is when her friend, Rebecca Faria, stepped in to both stick up for Nicola and also spill some tea on the Beckham family dynamic.

“I love seeing people who spend years in therapy over toxic family ties coming here and judging someone who actually had the guts to walk away,” Faria commented. “Everyone’s been kissing the Beckhams‘ ass forever, and Nicola was the first to stand up for her values since couldn’t care less about their fame or money!” What a good friend!