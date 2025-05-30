Is Victoria Beckham…a Monster-in-Law?

It’s official: The beef between the Beckham family (more specifically, David and Victoria and their eldest son, Brooklyn) is as raw as Brooklyn’s 2023 take on a Sunday roast. After Brooklyn was markedly missing from all three of his father’s 50th birthday celebrations earlier this month, and as rumors about the family’s apparent estrangement abound, a source (that I suspect is close to the young couple) is offering new context about the matter to People.

Apparently, the tumult can be traced back to the Peltz-Beckham’s galling gazillion-dollar wedding in 2022. You know, the one that culminated in dueling lawsuits between Peltz’s billionaire father and his only daughter’s second set of wedding planners? According to the source, Victoria “ruined” Nicola‘s wedding by allegedly staging a takeover of the couple’s first dance.

“Marc Anthony, who is a friend of the Beckhams, offered to perform as a gift at the wedding,” the source told People. “Before the song began, Marc Anthony asked Brooklyn to come to the stage, and then announced, ‘The most beautiful woman in the room tonight, come on up…Victoria Beckham!'” Most beautiful woman in the room? And here you probably thought your mother-in-law was bad…

“Nicola felt like Victoria did this on purpose, when she knew it was a pre-planned romantic dance meant for Brooklyn and Nicola,” the source went on. “What she couldn’t understand was why.”

The source further insisted that what Victoria did “wasn’t appropriate” and that all of the wedding guests saw “Nicola run from the room crying.” If true, that’s diabolical. And ever-so-slightly hilarious. Let us not forget the onslaught of delicious texts between Nicola, her most litigious set of wedding planners, Nicole Braghin and Arianna Grijalba, her mother, Claudia Peltz, and Beckham that were made public as part of the dueling lawsuits. Right after the nuptials, Peltz’s father swiftly sued the planners, claiming they hadn’t fulfilled contractual obligations. It should be noted that they were hired just six weeks ahead of the event and were let go after nine days. Among Beckham’s brilliant suggestions that gendered burgers should be served at the reception were some text exchanges in which his blushing bride-to-be sounded, well, like the daughter of an evil billionaire. Seriously, Veruca Salt was more polite. Therefore, I don’t feel bad for cackling at my keyboard.

“They’ve tried to make peace, but every time they finally have a happy moment, it all falls apart again,” the source went on to People about the Beckham family’s current dynamic. “Brooklyn feels torn. It’s his family and blood, but he’s always had a complicated relationship with his dad. A lot of their relationship has felt like ‘business.’”

Frankly, if this situation gets any bleaker, my family will look like a Norman Rockwell painting.

