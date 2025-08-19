Of Course the Worst Chris in Hollywood Is an RFK Jr. Defender

With every passing day, I mourn the Chris Pratt of yesteryear—the one who was married to Anna Faris, was always inexplicably sweaty, and who kept his politics and love for Jesus to himself. Unfortunately, those days have long ended, and we’re all regularly subjected to the actor’s shitty opinions. The latest? He’s a Robert F. Kennedy Jr. defender.

On the latest episode of Bill Maher’s podcast, Club Random, Pratt was asked what it’s like being cousins by marriage with Trump’s Secretary of Health and Human Services. (Pratt’s wife is Katherine Schwarzenegger, whose mother is Maria Shriver, and whose first cousin is RFK Jr.) According to Pratt, he and the casual anti-Semite, storied anti-vaccine activist, and serial philanderer have only hung out on “a number of occasions” in a “strictly dinner kind of vibe.” But, Pratt clarified, he is a fan.

“I really got along with him well and think he’s great,” Pratt told Maher. “He’s funny, he’s wonderful. I love him.” Funny? Wonderful? These are not the adjectives that first come to mind when talking about someone who just pulled $500 million in funding for critical vaccine development. But if you asked Pratt, the real problem about Kennedy isn’t his brainworm, it’s the public’s inaccurate perception of him.

“Politics, it’s a nasty business,” Pratt said. “There’s a certain level of this in Hollywood because I’ve seen in Hollywood how the person you are can be such a contrast to the person that people being are told that you are, and you can go, ‘Wow, that [perception] is pure fiction.’” Huh.