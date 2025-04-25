Our Descent to Fascism Accelerates as FBI Arrests Judge for Not Deporting Immigrant Man
All of this is part and parcel of the Trump administration’s efforts to purge and retaliate against anyone who disagrees with them.Photo: LinkedIn LatestPolitics
Not 24 hours after President Trump’s official merch store started ominously shilling “TRUMP 2028” hats, federal agents arrested a Wisconsin judge for allegedly helping an immigrant man evade arrest.
On Friday, FBI Director Kash Patel smugly announced Milwaukee Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan’s arrest on Twitter—only to conspicuously delete the post minutes later without an explanation. But Attorney General Pam Bondi later tweeted, “I can confirm that our FBI agents just arrested Hannah Dugan—a county judge in Milwaukee—for allegedly helping an illegal alien avoid an arrest by ICE. No one is above the law.” Of course, to Bondi, “the law” is whatever Trump wants, all while the convicted felon himself doesn’t have to abide by anything.
In addition to Bondi, law enforcement officials also confirmed Dugan’s arrest to NBC News, echoing the claim that she helped an immigrant man named Eduardo Flores-Ruiz evade police. The FBI hasn’t officially confirmed Flores-Ruiz, but NBC News, the New York Times, and other outlets have reported his identity. Dugan’s been charged with obstructing a proceeding of a federal agency and concealing an individual to prevent his discovery and arrest, according to the NYT.
Patel wrote in his since-deleted post that Dugan “intentionally misdirected federal agents away” from Flores-Ruiz as agents attempted to arrest him at Dugan’s courthouse last week. While the details provided by Patel and the FBI are deliberately murky, what seems clear is that Dugan didn’t wish to deport a resident under her jurisdiction, and so Trump’s FBI arrested her—and subsequently reportedly arrested Flores-Ruiz, who Patel described as a “danger to the public.”
