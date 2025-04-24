Pedro Pascal Just Called Out She Who Must Not Be Named

Should you have missed it, last week, J.K. Rowling added to her track record as one of the world’s worst TERFs. Posing with a cigar and a cocktail, the Harry Potter author posted a photo of herself delighting in the U.K. Supreme Court’s April 16 ruling that transgender women shouldn’t be recognized as women under Britain’s Equality Act.

“I love it when a plan comes together,” Rowling wrote, punctuating the caption with the following hashtags: “#SupremeCourt #WomensRights.” The mind behind one of the most profitable franchises of all time, everybody!

Naturally, the backlash was not only swift but persistent. This week, activist and writer Tariq Raouf posted a video sounding off on Rowling for—as they put it—“reveling” in the ruling. Frankly, reveling might be an understatement. She literally appeared to be on vacation aboard her $150 million yacht and toasted to the fact that transgender women in the U.K. cannot legally be recognized as women. Then called it “TERF VE Day.” Ugh.

Raouf’s video garnered nearly 1,600 comments and a lot of new attention thanks to a comment from one of the internet’s boyfriends, Pedro Pascal. Under the video, he wrote: “Awful. disgusting SHIT is exactly right. Heinous LOSER behavior.” I’ll say it: Hot!

Now, while I’m of the mind that everyone should be an ally to trans women—regardless of proximity—standing in solidarity with trans women is of particular importance to Pascal, considering his sister, Lux, is trans. Previously, Pascal has spoken about the impulse to protect her after she transitioned. In 2023, he told Esquire that, while it wasn’t his place to “speak on her behalf,” he’s always there to defend her. “My protective side is lethal, but I need her more than she needs me,” Pascal said, calling her “one of the most powerful people and personalities I’ve ever known.” This week, Pascal also wore Conner Ives’ iconic t-shirt emblazoned with “Protect The Dolls” in bold, black letters at the premiere of Thunderbolts…in London. How very appropriate!

Listen, I hate recognizing celebrities for doing what should be the bare minimum. But it’s a big deal that one of the most bankable actors in Hollywood right now—one that’s set to star in a Marvel franchise, and has helmed a spate of the most-talked-about television shows—is not only a loud, proud defender of the trans community, but brave enough to call someone like Rowling out.

Now, where are all the other leading men???