Pennsylvania Mom, Daughter Charged With Concealing a Death After Alleged Self-Managed Abortion

Police in Pennsylvania have charged a mother and daughter with concealing the death of a child after they allegedly buried a nonviable fetus in their backyard following the daughter’s medication abortion. The charges come three months after the daughter’s friend went to police, who then exhumed fetal remains from their yard in Lancaster County.

Abortion is legal in the state, but the teen was reportedly turned away from a Planned Parenthood that doesn’t provide care to the legal limit of 23 weeks and six days of pregnancy. The case illustrates how people can face criminal charges related to abortion and miscarriage even in states where abortion is legal—as well as in states with bans that nominally exempt pregnant people.

Susquehanna Regional Police charged the 50-year-old mother with endangering the welfare of children, a third-degree felony; and corruption of minors and criminal conspiracy to conceal the death of a child, both misdemeanors. The daughter, who was a minor at the time of the events but is now 18, was charged in the juvenile system with concealing the death of a child and abuse of a corpse. Jezebel is not naming either of the women.

In the spring of 2024, the teen and her mother went to a Planned Parenthood clinic seeking an abortion and the clinic said she was too far along for care, according to charging documents obtained by Jezebel. (It’s not known which clinic they visited, but a Planned Parenthood in nearby York, Pennsylvania, only offers care through 15 weeks, six days, well short of the legal limit.)